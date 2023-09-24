Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 79 live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, September 23. The contest featured No. 6-ranked lightweight contender of Kazakhstan and No. 7 of Poland.

The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. Gamrot took the victory over Fiziev via TKO due to knee injury suffered by the latter. The official time of stoppage was 2 minutes and 3 seconds into the second round.

Mateusz Gamrot improved to 23-2, 1 NC. In addition, Bielsko-Biala, Poland’s 32-year-old recorded his second win in a row.

Rafael Fiziev dropped to 12-3. 30-year-old native of Korday, Kazakhstan collected his second straight defeat.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, September 24 on Kayo.

Check out Rafael Fiziev vs Mateusz Gamrot full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Fiziev vs Gamrot full fight video highlights

Mateusz Gamrot makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Rafael Fiziev.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Se acaba! Rafael Fiziev se lastima en el pateo #UFCVegas79 pic.twitter.com/faFtR8cdII — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) September 24, 2023

An unfortunate end to #UFCVegas79, but @Gamer_MMA is walking away with the win tonight. pic.twitter.com/JqOAXpdfB7 — UFC (@ufc) September 24, 2023

Verdict.

Oficial, luego de una lesión de rodilla de Rafael Fiziev, @gamer_mma es declarado ganador por TKO en la estelar #UFCVegas79 ? pic.twitter.com/50b17pld2f — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) September 24, 2023

Post-fight.

Fiziev had to be helped out of the Octagon after his injury #UFCVegas79 pic.twitter.com/wJDS0RzqPj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 24, 2023

Get UFC Vegas 79: Fiziev vs Gamrot full fight card results.