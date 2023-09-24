Richardson Hitchins and Jose Zepeda squared off in the main event live on DAZN from Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, September 23. The contest featured IBF North American super lightweight titleholder up against former three-time, two-division world title challenger. In addition, the vacant WBC ‘Silver’ and WBO NABO straps were on the line.

The scheduled for 12 rounds bout went the full distance. Hitchins came out on top, comfortably taking the win, dominating Zepeda to a unanimous decision. The scores were 120-108, 120-108 and 119-109.

With the victory, Richardson Hitchins improved to 17-0, 7 KOs and remained unbeaten. Brooklyn’s 25-year-old retained his IBF North American title and picked WBC ‘Silver’ and WBO NABO belts.

34-year-old Jose Zepeda of Long Beach, California dropped to 36-4 27 KOs.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, September 24.

Check out Richardson Hitchins vs Jose Zepeda full fight video highlights below.

Hitchins vs Zepeda full fight video highlights

Action starting to pick up at the end of round three ?#HitchensZepeda pic.twitter.com/TJYP857Sdl — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 24, 2023

Get Hitchins vs Zepeda full fight card results.