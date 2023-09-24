Tim Means TKO’s Andre Fialho in third round at UFC Vegas 79

Tim Means returned to winning ways, when he faced Andre Fialho at UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot. The event aired live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, September 23.

The American southpaw dominated his opponent from Portugal with punches delivering a knee along the way. The referee stepped in to call it a day at 1 minute and 15 seconds into the third round.

With the victory by TKO, Tim Means improved to 33-15-1, 1 NC. The 39-year-old native of Wilburton, Oklahoma rebounded from three defeats.

Andre Fialho dropped to 16-8, 1 NC. The 29-year-old of Cascais, Portugal suffered his fourth straight defeat.

Tim Means TKO’s Andre Fialho

Heavy hits from Tim Means for the finish ? #UFCVegas79 pic.twitter.com/nDUpBCpeaA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 23, 2023

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, September 24.

