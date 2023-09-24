UFC Vegas 79: Fiziev vs Gamrot post-fight press conference

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot post-fight press conference follows the MMA event live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, September 23. In attendance, some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, September 24 live on Kayo.

In the main event, Kazakhstan’s Rafael Fiziev (12-2) squares off against Poland’s Mateusz Gamrot (22-2, 1 NC) at lightweight.

In the co-main event, Arkansas’ Bryce Mitchell (15-1) goes up against Hawaii’s Dan Ige (17-6) at featherweight.

Get UFC Vegas 79: Fiziev vs Gamrot results.