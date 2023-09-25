Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo battle it out in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 31. The contest features Mexico’s undisputed super middleweight champion up against reigning undisputed super welterweight champion of the United States. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout, headlining Showtime PPV. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, October 1.

Saul “Canelo Alvarez” (59-2-2, 39 KOs) brings to the ring his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO 168-pound belts. The 33-year-old superstar of Guadalajara, Jalisco makes the third defense of his title, being the first male undisputed boxing champion to do so.

Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) moves up two weight classes in hopes to dethrone Canelo and claim his crown. Houston’s 33-year-old undisputed 154-pound champion looks to become a two-division undisputed king.

The event marks the first time in the four-belt era, when two undisputed champions meet inside the ring.

The co-main event pits Jesus Alejandro Ramos (20-0, 16 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona against Erickson Lubin (25-2, 18 KOs) of Orlando, Florida. The pair goes head to head in the 12-round bout at super welterweight.

Also on the PPV card, Miami-based Yordenis Ugas (27-5, 12 KOs) of Santiago de Cuba, Cuba faces fellow-former world champion Mario Barrios (27-2, 18 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas. The pair battles it out for the interim WBC welterweight title. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The PPV opener features Phoenix-based Elijah Garcia (15-0, 12 KOs) of Glendale, Arizona up against Mexico’s Jose Armando Resendiz (14-1, 10 KOs) of Compostela, Nayarit. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight.

Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo tickets

Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, September 31 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas are on sale.

Canelo vs Charlo tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo how to watch & start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo live stream on FITE. The date is Saturday, September 31. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The PPV cost is $84.99.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

The preliminary card begins at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo how to watch & start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, October 1. The start time is scheduled for 11 am AEDT. The PPV cost is $39.95.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 2 pm AEDT.

The preliminary card begins at 8:30 am AEDT.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo in other countries

Boxing fans in other selected countries can watch Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo live stream on FITE. The respective date and start time vary by location.

Fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Canelo vs Charlo from practically anywhere.

Canelo vs Charlo undercard

Among the bouts featured on Canelo vs Charlo undercard, undefeated Frank Sanchez (22-0, 15 KOs) of Miami, Florida by way of Guantanamo, Cuba takes on Scott Alexander (17-5-2, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles, California. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight.

Also on the card, Oxnard, California-based former world champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (19-1, 15 KOs) of Kharkiv, Ukraine goes up against Brazil’s Isaac Rodrigues (28-4, 22 KOs) of Mocajuba, Para. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at light heavyweight.

In addition, 2012 U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha (23-3-1, 12 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio and KeAndrae Leatherwood (23-8-1, 13 KOs) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama meet in the eight-round bout at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Canelo vs Charlo Fight Week schedule of events

A series of events has been scheduled for Canelo vs Charlo Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events can be found below. Date and time are local (PT).

Tuesday, September 26

Canelo vs Charlo Grand Arrival is set for Tuesday, September 26 at MGM Grand Lobby at 2:30 pm PT. The list of participants includes Elijah Garcia, Armando Resendiz, Yordenis Ugas, Mario Barrios, Jesus Ramos Jr, Erickson Lubin, Jermell Charlo and Canelo Alvarez.

Wednesday, September 27

The final Canelo vs Charlo pre-fight press conference is held on Wednesday, September 27 at Media Center at MGM Grand. The press conference start time is 1 pm PT.

Canelo vs Charlo undercard media workout is on Wednesday, September 27 at MGM Grand Casino Floor. The workout start time is 3 pm PT. The list of participants includes Armando Resendiz, Mario Barrios, Erickson Lubin, Frank Sanchez, Elijah Garcia, Yordenis Ugas and Jesus Ramos Jr.

Thursday, September 28

Canelo vs Charlo undercard press conference is on Thursday, September 28 at Media Center at MGM Grand. The press conference start time is 11 am PT. The list of participants includes Jesus Ramos Jr., Erickson Lubin, Yordenis Ugas, Mario Barrios, Elijah Garcia, Armando Resendiz and more.

Friday, September 29

The official Canelo vs Charlo weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, September 29 at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena. The weigh-in start time is 2:30 pm PT.

Saturday, September 31

Canelo vs Charlo fight date is Saturday, September 31. The location is T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Doors open and first fight begins at 2 pm PT. The preliminary stream begins at 2:30 pm PT. Canelo vs Charlo PPV starts at 5 pm PT.

The post-fight press conference follows the event as the action inside the boxing ring concludes.

Canelo vs Charlo fight card

The current Canelo vs Charlo fight card looks as the following:

Main card (PPV)

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s undisputed super middleweight title

Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Erickson Lubin, 12 rounds, super welterweight

Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios, 12 rounds, welterweight – interim WBC welterweight title

Elijah Garcia vs. Jose Armando Resendiz, 10 rounds, middleweight

Undercard (YouTube)

Frank Sanchez vs. Scott Alexander, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Isaac Rodrigues, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Terrell Gausha vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood, 8 rounds, middleweight

Non-televised prelims