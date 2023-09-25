Subscribe
Canelo vs Charlo virtual influencers media roundtable

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez defends his title against undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez defends his undisputed super middleweight title against undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo on Saturday, September 30 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair squares off in the historic bout, marking the first time in a four-belt era, when two undisputed champions meet inside the ring. The 12-round contest headlines the four-fight Showtime PPV card.

Canelo vs Charlo virtual influencers media roundtable is hosted by veteran boxing journalist Cynthia Conte. The list of participants includes Barstool Sports’ Large, Cigar Talk’s Naji, FOX Deportes’ Adriana Noriega and TUDN’s Inaky Arzate.

In the 12-round co-main event, undefeated sensation Jesus Ramos Jr faces contender Erickson Lubin at super welterweight. Also on the PPV card, former world champions Yordenis Ugas and Mario Barrios battle it out in the 12-rounder for the interim WBC welterweight title. The telecast opener featuring Elijah Garcia up against Armando Resendiz in the 10-rounder at middleweight.

Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on FITE.

In Australia, Canelo vs Charlo airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

