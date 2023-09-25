Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 7, Week 8 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 26. The fight card features five bouts with MMA prospects battling it out inside the UFC Octagon in hopes to earn a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In the featured bout, Danny Barlow (6-0) faces fellow-American Raheam Forest (7-1) at welterweight. Also on the card, Alexander Soldatkin (14-3 takes on Mario Piazzon (6-0) of Brazil at heavyweight.

As well, Angel Pacheco (7-1) and Danny Silva (7-1) meet in an all-American contest at featherweight. Plus, Carli Judice (3-0) of the United States goes up against Ernesta Kareckaite (4-0-1) of Lithuania at women’s flyweight. In addition, Vinicius de Oliveira (18-3) of Brazil clashes with Victor Madrigal (12-3) of Mexico at bantamweight.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 64 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States. The start time is scheduled for Tuesday, September 26 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

In Australia, the event airs on Wednesday, September 27 at 10 am AEST live on Kayo.

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Dana White’s Contender Series 64 from practically anywhere.

DWCS 64 fight card

The current Dana White’s Contender Series 64 fight card looks as the following: