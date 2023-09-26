Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo make their Grand Arrivals

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez defends his title against undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo

BoxingNewsVideos
Newswire

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo square off in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 31. The 12-round contest features Mexico’s undisputed super middleweight champion defending his title against reigning undisputed super welterweight champion of the United States. The pair battles it out on the top of Showtime PPV. Kicking off the fight week for their highly anticipated showdown, the fighters make Grand Arrivals at MGM Grand Lobby.

Mexico’s Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) makes the third defense of his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO 168-pound belts, being the first male undisputed champion to do so. Houston’s undisputed 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) moves up two weight classes in hopes to become a two-division undisputed king. The event marks the first time in a four-belt era, when two undisputed champions meet inside the ring.

Canelo vs Charlo Grand Arrival also features the PPV undercard fighters, including undefeated Jesus Ramos Jr and Erickson Lubin, who go head to head in the 12-round co-main event bout at super welterweight. As well, former world champions Yordenis Ugas and Mario Barrios, who battle it out in the 12-rounder for the interim WBC welterweight belt. Plus, middleweights Elijah Garcia and Armando Resendiz, who clash in the 10-round PPV opener.

Boxing fans can watch Canelo vs Charlo live stream on FITE.

In Australia, the fight airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Canelo vs Charlo live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

You are already subscribed to our newsletter.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.