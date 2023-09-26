Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo make their Grand Arrivals

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo square off in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 31. The 12-round contest features Mexico’s undisputed super middleweight champion defending his title against reigning undisputed super welterweight champion of the United States. The pair battles it out on the top of Showtime PPV. Kicking off the fight week for their highly anticipated showdown, the fighters make Grand Arrivals at MGM Grand Lobby.

Mexico’s Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) makes the third defense of his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO 168-pound belts, being the first male undisputed champion to do so. Houston’s undisputed 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) moves up two weight classes in hopes to become a two-division undisputed king. The event marks the first time in a four-belt era, when two undisputed champions meet inside the ring.

Canelo vs Charlo Grand Arrival also features the PPV undercard fighters, including undefeated Jesus Ramos Jr and Erickson Lubin, who go head to head in the 12-round co-main event bout at super welterweight. As well, former world champions Yordenis Ugas and Mario Barrios, who battle it out in the 12-rounder for the interim WBC welterweight belt. Plus, middleweights Elijah Garcia and Armando Resendiz, who clash in the 10-round PPV opener.

Boxing fans can watch Canelo vs Charlo live stream on FITE.

In Australia, the fight airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.