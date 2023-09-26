Canelo vs Charlo music video – ‘The King’ by Black Prez

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo battle it out at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30. The event marks the first time in a four-belt era, when two undisputed champions square off inside the ring.

The official music video, titled ‘The King’ by Black Prez, hit the stream today.

Mexico’s Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) brings to the ring his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO super middleweight belts. The 33-years-old native of Guadalajara, Jalisco looks to make the third successful defense, being the first male undisputed champion to do so.

Reigning super welterweight undisputed champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) moves up two weight classes. Lafayette, Louisiana’s 33-year-old star aims to become a two-division undisputed king.

Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on FITE.

In Australia, Canelo vs Charlo airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.