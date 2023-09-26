Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Canelo vs Charlo music video – ‘The King’ by Black Prez

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez defends his title against undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo

BoxingNewsVideos
Newswire

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo battle it out at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30. The event marks the first time in a four-belt era, when two undisputed champions square off inside the ring.

The official music video, titled ‘The King’ by Black Prez, hit the stream today.

Mexico’s Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) brings to the ring his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO super middleweight belts. The 33-years-old native of Guadalajara, Jalisco looks to make the third successful defense, being the first male undisputed champion to do so.

Reigning super welterweight undisputed champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) moves up two weight classes. Lafayette, Louisiana’s 33-year-old star aims to become a two-division undisputed king.

Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on FITE.

In Australia, Canelo vs Charlo airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Canelo vs Charlo live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.