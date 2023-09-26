Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 launch press conference

Chantelle Cameron defends undisputed super lightweight title in the championship rematch against Katie Taylor

BoxingNewsVideos
Newswire

Undisputed super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron and undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor square off in the rematch on Saturday, November 25 at 3Arena in Dublin. Ahead of their 10-round bout live on DAZN, the fighters host a launch press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

The pair first met in May at the same venue. Cameron defeated Taylor by majority decision and retained her title.

31-year-old Chantelle Cameron (18-0, 8 KOs) of Northampton, England makes the second defense of her title. 36-year-old Katie Taylor (22-1, 6 KOs) of Bray, Ireland looks to avenge her first career defeat and become a two-division undisputed champion.

In Australia, Cameron vs Taylor 2 airs live on Sunday, November 26.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Canelo vs Charlo live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.