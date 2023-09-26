Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 launch press conference

Undisputed super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron and undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor square off in the rematch on Saturday, November 25 at 3Arena in Dublin. Ahead of their 10-round bout live on DAZN, the fighters host a launch press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

The pair first met in May at the same venue. Cameron defeated Taylor by majority decision and retained her title.

31-year-old Chantelle Cameron (18-0, 8 KOs) of Northampton, England makes the second defense of her title. 36-year-old Katie Taylor (22-1, 6 KOs) of Bray, Ireland looks to avenge her first career defeat and become a two-division undisputed champion.

In Australia, Cameron vs Taylor 2 airs live on Sunday, November 26.