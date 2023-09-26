Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is back to the United Kingdom on Saturday, November 18 with BKFC 55 taking place at Planet Ice Leeds in Leeds, England. In the main event, No. 2-ranked light heavyweight contender Danny Christie of Carlisle, UK faces off No. 4 Jared Warren of Tampa, Florida.

Danny Christie (3-0) last fought in action April when he stopped Anthony Holmes in the fourth round of their headline-bout also in Leeds. In 2022, unbeaten 38-year-old scored the first-round TKO against Darren Godfrey Jr in Newcastle, after making his BKFC debut with the second-round knockout of Terry Brazier in London.

Jared Warren (5-2) was in action in July, when he faced Josh Dyer for the interim BKFC light heavyweight title in the bout that ended in No Contest due to an illegal blow landed by the latter. Prior to that, the 39-year-old southpaw KO’d Jay Jackson in the second round and earned a unanimous decision against John Michael Escoboza.

“BKFC is very excited to return to Leeds with this outstanding, international main event,” said David Feldman, President and Founder of BKFC. “Danny Christie and Jared Warren are two of the very best bare-knuckle fighters in the world and this is a true must-see fight.”

“The United Kingdom has become one of BKFC’s strongest regions for bare knuckle fighters and fans and we can’t wait to announce the rest of BKFC-55 to guarantee one of our biggest shows of the year.”

Other bouts featured on the BKFC 55 Leeds fight card are expected to be announced shortly.