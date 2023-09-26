Jai Opetaia and Jordan Thompson battle it out in the main event at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, September 30. The contest features IBF cruiserweight world champion of Australia up against contender, representing the country-host. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The date when Jai Opetaia vs Jordan Thompson airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 1.

Undefeated 22-year-old Jai Opetaia (22-0, 17 KOs) of Sydney makes the first defense of the belt that he claimed by unanimous decision against Mairis Briedis in July 2022. Unbeaten Manchester-born, London-based 30-year-old Jordan Thompson (15-0, 12 KOs) makes his first attempt to land the world title.

In the co-main event, IBF super bantamweight champion Ellie Scotney makes the first defense of her strap against Laura Soledad Griffa. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

London’s 25-year-old Scotney (7-0) claimed the title by unanimous decision against Cherneka Johnson in June. Riding the two-win streak, 37-year-old Griffa (20-8, 1 KOs) of Trenque Lauquen, Argentina makes her second attempt to become champion.

Jai Opetaia vs Jordan Thompson start time in UK & USA

Boxing fans can watch Jai Opetaia vs Jordan Thompson live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, September 30. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST in the UK and 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm BST and 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, respectively.

Jai Opetaia vs Jordan Thompson start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Jai Opetaia vs Jordan Thompson live on Kayo. The date is Sunday, October 1. The start time is scheduled for 5 am AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 8 am AEDT.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Opetaia vs Thompson from practically anywhere.

Opetaia vs Thompson undercard

Among the bouts featured on Opetaia vs Thompson undercard, Jamaica-born, UK-based Cheavon Clarke (6-0, 5 KOs) and Vasil Ducar (14-6-2, 10 KOs) of Czech Republic battle it out for the vacant IBF International cruiserweight title. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

As well, British Rhiannon Dixon (8-0, 1 KOs) and Katharina Thanderz (16-1, 2 KOs) of Spain by way of Norway contest for the vacant EBU European lightweight belt. The contest is also scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also on the card, British Shannon Ryan (5-0) and Moldova-born, Romania-based Xenia Jorneac (11-6, 3 KOs) go head to head in an eight-rounder at super flyweight. As well, British George Liddard (4-0, 3 KOs) faces Peter Kramer (14-8-3, 10 KOs) of Hungary in a six-rounder at middleweight.

Plus, London’s Maisey Rose Courtney (4-0) takes on Martina Bernile (5-2-1, 1 KOs) of Italy in a four-rounder at flyweight. In addition, Jimmy Sains makes his pro boxing debut in front of his hometown crowd in a four-round middleweight bout against Poland’s Bartlomiej Stryczek (1-0).

Rounding out the card, British Ibraheem Sulaimaan (1-0, 1 KOs) and Colombia-born, Spain-based Joshua Ocampo (8-15-5, 6 KOs) clash in a four-rounder at lightweight.

Opetaia vs Thompson fight card

The current Opetaia vs Thompson fight card looks as the following: