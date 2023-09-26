Undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo challenges Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed super middleweight title on Saturday, September 30 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair squares off in the historic 12-round bout headlining Showtime PPV.

Ahead of the event, Jermell Charlo received a hometown send-off before he headed to Las Vegas to challenge Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez. Houston-native held boxing clinic for Boys & Girls Club at Tailgate prior to in-game recognition at University of Houston vs. Sam Houston State University Game.

Charlo’s big day began with him holding a boxing clinic for the Stafford Boys & Girls Club as part of the day’s tailgating festivities at Cougar Alley before the University of Houston versus Sam Houston State University game that evening. During the game, Charlo was honored and acknowledged on the field in a formal presentation in front of the crowd at TDECU Stadium.

“Houston means so much to me and it’s extremely motivating to feel their support before I step into the biggest fight of my career,” said Jermell Charlo. “Me and my brother Jermall have been putting on for our city for so many years, and on Saturday, September 30 I know I’m gonna have Houston in my corner. I can’t wait to represent what this city is all about.”

Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on FITE.

In Australia, Canelo vs Charlo airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

Jermell Charlo | Andrew Hemingway/Showtime

Jermell Charlo | Andrew Hemingway/Showtime

Jermell Charlo | Andrew Hemingway/Showtime

Jermell Charlo | Andrew Hemingway/Showtime

Jermell Charlo | Andrew Hemingway/Showtime

Jermell Charlo | Andrew Hemingway/Showtime

Jermell Charlo | Andrew Hemingway/Showtime

Jermell Charlo | Andrew Hemingway/Showtime

Jermell Charlo | Andrew Hemingway/Showtime

Jermell Charlo | Andrew Hemingway/Showtime

Jermell Charlo | Andrew Hemingway/Showtime

Jermell Charlo | Andrew Hemingway/Showtime

Jermell Charlo | Andrew Hemingway/Showtime

Jermell Charlo | Andrew Hemingway/Showtime

Jermell Charlo | Andrew Hemingway/Showtime

Jermell Charlo | Andrew Hemingway/Showtime

Jermell Charlo | Andrew Hemingway/Showtime

Jermell Charlo | Andrew Hemingway/Showtime

Jermell Charlo | Andrew Hemingway/Showtime

Houston’s 33-year-old undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) moves up in weight, as he looks to secure undisputed status in the second division. 33-year-old Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco makes the third defense of his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO super middleweight belts, being the first undisputed champion to do so.

The Canelo vs Charlo showdown marks the first time in history when two reigning male undisputed champions square off inside the ring.