Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo final pre-fight press conference

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo square off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30. The contest features Mexico’s undisputed super middleweight champion up against undisputed super welterweight champion of the United States. A few days away from their highly anticipated showdown, headlining Showtime PPV, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

The event marks the first time in the four-belt era, when two undisputed champions meet inside the ring.

Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) brings to the ring his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO 168-pound belts. Boxing’s 33-year-old superstar of Guadalajara, Jalisco looks to become the first undisputed champion to make three successful defenses of his title.

Reigning undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) moves up two weight divisions. The 33-year-old champion of Houston, Louisiana looks to become a two-weight undisputed king.

Boxing fans can watch Canelo vs Charlo live stream on FITE.

In Australia, the fight airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.