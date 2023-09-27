Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo final pre-fight press conference

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez defends his title against undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo

BoxingNewsVideos
Newswire

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo square off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30. The contest features Mexico’s undisputed super middleweight champion up against undisputed super welterweight champion of the United States. A few days away from their highly anticipated showdown, headlining Showtime PPV, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

The event marks the first time in the four-belt era, when two undisputed champions meet inside the ring.

Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) brings to the ring his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO 168-pound belts. Boxing’s 33-year-old superstar of Guadalajara, Jalisco looks to become the first undisputed champion to make three successful defenses of his title.

Reigning undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) moves up two weight divisions. The 33-year-old champion of Houston, Louisiana looks to become a two-weight undisputed king.

Boxing fans can watch Canelo vs Charlo live stream on FITE.

In Australia, the fight airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Stream Canelo vs Charlo live on FITE

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Canelo vs Charlo live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.