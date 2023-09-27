Subscribe
Canelo vs Charlo PPV undercard fighters media workout

Canelo vs Charlo live from Las Vegas

Ahead of their respective boxing bouts at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30, the fighters featured on Canelo vs Charlo Showtime PPV undercard host a media workout. The list of participants includes, undefeated Jesus Ramos Jr and Erickson Lubin, who square off in the 12-round co-main event bout at super welterweight.

As well, former world champions Yordenis Ugas and Mario Barrios, who meet in the 12-rounder for the interim WBC welterweight belt. Plus, Elijah Garcia and Armando Resendiz, who go head to head in the 10-round PPV opener at middleweights

In the main event, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) of Mexico makes the third defense of his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO super middleweight belts, being the first male undisputed champion to do so. Houston’s undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) moves up two weight classes and looks to become a two-division undisputed king. The event marks the first time in the four-belt era, when two undisputed champions battle it out inside the ring.

Boxing fans can watch Canelo vs Charlo live stream on FITE.

In Australia, the fight airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

