Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor square off in the rematch on Saturday, November 25 at 3Arena in Dublin. The contest pits undefeated undisputed super lightweight champion of England against undisputed lightweight champion of Ireland. The scheduled for 10 rounds world championship bout airs live stream on DAZN.

Their first fight was held in May also in Dublin. Cameron defeated Taylor by majority decision and retained her title.

At the launch press conference, Cameron and Taylor previewed their second bout and went face to face.

On November 25 in Dublin, 31-year-old Chantelle Cameron (18-0, 8 KOs) of Northampton, England makes the second defense of her title. 36-year-old Katie Taylor (22-1, 6 KOs) of Bray, Ireland looks to avenge her first career defeat and become a two-division undisputed champion.

This is what the participants had to say:

Chantelle Cameron

“I can’t be complacent, I’m never complacent. Katie is a great fighter and I know that all she wants is revenge, I gave her a first defeat, so for me I have to be better. Jamie and I have been watching it over and over, and I am sick of watching it because I did make so many mistakes, some bits of it I cringe at so I know that I have more gears to go through. I have to come back to Dublin, do the business again and then carry on with my career.”

“It was the first fight where I’ve thought ‘wow, I’ve just beaten Katie Taylor’, whereas I’ve had other wins that haven’t really fazed me. I’ve always wanted the fight with Katie, and thought you beat Katie and you have kind of completed boxing because she’s such a good fighter. That’s been and done now, I just have to do it again, it’s just about improving and being better, so that’s changed my mindset.”

Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor at the launch press conference for their rematch in Dublin, Ireland | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

“I expect a better Katie Taylor, she needs to win against me so she can put it to bed. So I am making sure that I am lot better, I had more gears and the first fight was good but the second fight has got to be even better; I’ve got to be spiteful, go back to the old ways where I am a bit more aggressive. I’ve never boxed on as big a stage before, it was a great night with a great atmosphere, but I’ve experienced that now so I can focus on the main thing and that’s fight.”

“I never go looking for the stoppage but I know what I have to do and I need to be more aggressive. I showed too much respect in the first fight, it was a weird night because I didn’t feel I had that spite in me, I think I am better when I have a bit of beef between my teeth and that spite, and I have that now because I know I have a massive job on my hands, so I will definitely come out more aggressive and try and win in a better fashion.”

“Jamie and Nigel always go mad if I say I can’t be hurt because I lose my defence, I have to make sure that I don’t take silly shots, but I can’t be hurt and I can walk Katie down, I have got that confidence, I’ve got to make sure that I move my head more but at the same time, I’m not worried that I am going to get stopped.”

Katie Taylor

“Every single fight is a must-win and I think the attitude of every fighter is that the next fight is the most important one, regardless of what is on the line, but I am very aware that this fight is a must-win fight. I’m very grateful to have the chance for a rematch, not every fighter gets this opportunity, so I am grateful I get the chance to rectify things and I have been here before not as a pro, but as an amateur when I have suffered defeat, and I know how to make the necessary adjustments, to come back strong. As a Christian, resurrection is built into my mindset and it’s in my DNA, so I am just excited to have this rematch and I can’t wait to step back in there.”

Katie Taylor at the press conference | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

“It doesn’t matter to me whether I am seen as the underdog or the favorite, whether my name is on the left or right hand side. My mindset is always the same, we always train to win and I will have to push myself to the brink to do that. I have no problem being in the trenches, the last fight was a fantastic fight, it was very, very close, we have the chance to do it again and I am very, very confident that if I perform at my best I will win this fight. Regardless of who is on the other side of the ring, I think I win when I am at my very best.”

“I am expecting the best of Chantelle, an improved Chantelle, and I am obviously expecting to improve my performance as well. I am going to adjust and make improvements but I believe I am going to win this fight and I don’t think that Chantelle can hurt me either. We shared ten rounds together, it was a great fight, and we’re both super-confident that we’ll win this time.”

Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor go face to face at the press conference for their rematch in Dublin, Ireland | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

“Everyone could see that I wasn’t at my very best, but who cares? She won the fight, there’s no point in talking about the fight, I am just excited to be back in camp, I’ve got my head down and I am excited to be able to rectify things, a second chance and to be able fight at home again in Ireland is amazing. Even though it didn’t go my way last time, it was an amazing night packed with entertaining fights, and I think every time we bring big time boxing back to this nation, it just embeds boxing back into our culture again where it belongs. Boxing belongs at the forefront of Irish sport, it’s our most successful sport, so to have another chance for a massive fight here is so special and to have another history-making fight where I can become a two-time two-weight undisputed champion means it’s the biggest fight of my career so far.”

In Australia, Cameron vs Taylor 2 airs live on Sunday, November 26.