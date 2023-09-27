Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 7, Week 8 results

Dana White’s Contender Series 64 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, September 26. The event features five bouts, with MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon, in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

On the top of fight card, unbeaten Danny Barlow (6-0) and Raheam Forest (7-1) meet in the all-American contest at welterweight. Among other bouts, Mario Piazzon (6-0) of Brazil faces off Alexander Soldatkin (14-3) at heavyweight.

Also on the card, Angel Pacheco (7-1) takes on fellow-American Danny Silva (7-1) at featherweight. Plus, Carli Judice (3-0) of the United States and Ernesta Kareckaite (4-0-1) of Lithuania go head to head at women’s flyweight. Kicking off the action, Victor Madrigal (12-3) of Mexico and Vinicius de Oliveira (18-3) of Brazil square off at bantamweight.

In Australia, the event airs on Wednesday, September 27.

Dana White’s Contender Series 64 start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Tuesday, September 26

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Wednesday, September 27

Time: 10 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Dana White’s Contender Series 64 from practically anywhere.

Dana White’s Contender Series 64 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series 64 fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Danny Barlow def. Raheam Forest by TKO (punches, R1 at 1:19)

Mario Piazzon def. Alexander Soldatkin by DQ (illegal knee, R3 at 0:20)

Danny Silva def. Angel Pacheco by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Ernesta Kareckaite def. Carli Judice by split decision (29–28, 28–29, 29–28)

Vinicius de Oliveira def. Victor Madrigal KO (punch, R1 at 3:02)

UFC contract winners

Following the DWCS 64 results, UFC President Dana White named six fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship. The list includes Vinicius de Oliveira, Ernesta Kareckaite, Carli Judice, Danny Silva, Angel Pacheco and Danny Barlow.