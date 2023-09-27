The date has been made official for Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis at Chase Center in San Francisco, California on Saturday, December 9. The contest features the hometown favorite and undisputed lightweight champion moving up a weight class to challenge the reigning WBC 140-pound king of New Orleans, Louisiana. The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout airs live on DAZN PPV.

Undefeated Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) was in action in May in Las Vegas, where he scored a unanimous decision against Vasiliy Lomachenko and made the second successful defense of his title. In 2022 in Melbourne, San Francisco’s 24-year-old won a pair of bouts by UD against George Kambosos Jr to win and retain the 135-pound undisputed crown.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Haney. “It’s been a dream of mine to fight in my hometown. I’m excited for the opportunity to become two-division World champion in The City [The Bay] where it all started. The energy in the building is going to be electric. I haven’t fought at home since I was an amateur, so I’m looking for my city to show up and show out.”

“As a kid, I always envisioned fighting at The Oracle in Oakland. Now with Chase Center, I have two dream locations with a bridge between them. So, my first order of business is to blow the roof off Chase Center on December 9 with an amazing event. I picked a focused and hungry champion to invite to my hometown. Regis is going to be trying to knock me out and that’s exactly what I need him to be trying to do. This is what you do when you are the youngest promoter in boxing. I’m the real face of boxing. December 9. Legacy and Money.”

“On paper this is a tough fight because it’s my first fight at a heavier weight division. I’m comfortable with the plan have. God willing, I’m going to be stronger and faster than ever. I’m going to dominate him, and the Welterweight division will be put on notice.”

“It’s never personal, this is a business at the end of the day. We’re two gentlemen at the end of the day, but when we get in the ring, we don’t have respect for each other. I’m going to go in in there and do my job.”

‘I’m the best in the world at 140 lbs’

Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs) last fought in June in front of his hometown crowd, when he took a split decision against Danielito Zorrilla and retained his belt. NOLA’s 34-year-old southpaw claimed the title by knockout in the 11th round against Jose Zepeda last November in Carson.

“Finally, we’re ready to go on Saturday, December 9 and I can’t wait to put on a show,” said Prograis. “I’ve already started training camp and I’ll be more than ready to do what I do best.”

“Devin has done well at 135 lbs but I’m the best in the world at 140lbs and I will prove that once again!”

“Since my last fight they mentioned Devin’s name and that’s the only person I’ve had on my mind. I will not only beat him, but I will beat him up. I will hurt this kid. It’s nothing he can do that’s going to stop me from dominating. It’s going to be a massacre. Again, I will hurt him.”

In the UK and Australia, Prograis vs Haney airs on Sunday, December 10.