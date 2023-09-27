Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo made their grand arrivals in Las Vegas, kicking off the fight week events. The pair squares off in the historic clash on Saturday, September 30, headlining Showtime PPV live from T-Mobile Arena.

Canelo vs Charlo is the first fight of the four-belt era pitting two reigning male undisputed champions against each other. Canelo puts his 168-pound titles on the line. Both fighters expressed their excitement about the fight in front of throngs of fans at MGM Grand.

Boxing fans can watch Canelo vs Charlo live stream on FITE.

In Australia, the fight airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

“I feel the love and support from my people and I’m proud to represent my country,” said Canelo. “I am 100% right now and ready to show you a different Canelo on Saturday. Charlo is a great fighter who knows how to box. He is strong and has nothing to lose. He came to my division to win it all. But I’ve been in this position for a long time and I’m ready.”

Canelo Alvarez | Esther Lin/Showtime

Canelo Alvarez | Esther Lin/Showtime

Canelo Alvarez | Esther Lin/Showtime

“These fans think Canelo is the best in the world, but I’m going to come here and show that I’m the best,” said Charlo. “I do this for the dogs, the hungry ones. I do it for the animals. I’m made for this. After I beat Canelo, the world will be screaming ‘Charlo, Charlo!’ You dig? Now it’s my turn, my time, my moment. I’m going to shine on Saturday night. We can’t talk about it; we have to be about it. Come fight night, you’ll all see what that means.”

Jermell Charlo | Esther Lin/Showtime

Jermell Charlo | Esther Lin/Showtime

Jermell Charlo | Esther Lin/Showtime

Jermell Charlo | Esther Lin/Showtime

Canelo vs Charlo Grand Arrival also featured the PPV undercard fighters, including undefeated Jesus Ramos Jr and Erickson Lubin. The pair goes head to head in the 12-round co-main event bout at super welterweight.

Jesus Alejandro Ramos | Esther Lin/Showtime

Jesus Alejandro Ramos and Erickson Lubin go face to face | Esther Lin/Showtime

Jesus Alejandro Ramos and Erickson Lubin | Esther Lin/Showtime

As well, former world champions Yordenis Ugas and Mario Barrios. The pair battles it out for the interim WBC welterweight title. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Yordenis Ugas | Esther Lin/Showtime

Mario Barrios | Esther Lin/Showtime

Yordenis Ugas and Mario Barrios | Esther Lin/Showtime

Yordenis Ugas and Mario Barrios go face to face | Esther Lin/Showtime

Plus, Elijah Garcia and Armando Resendiz. The fighters meet in the 10-round PPV opener at middleweight.

Jose Armando Resendiz | Esther Lin/Showtime

Elijah Garcia | Esther Lin/Showtime

Elijah Garcia and Jose Armando Resendiz | Esther Lin/Showtime

Elijah Garcia and Jose Armando Resendiz go face to face | Esther Lin/Showtime

Get Canelo vs Charlo full fight card and start time.