Vladimir Shishkin vs Ramon Ayala on Sep 29 in Miami

Top super middleweight contender Vladimir Shishkin will return to action this Friday, September 29 as he duels Mexico’s Ramon Ayala in an eight-round matchup from Miccosukee Indian Gaming Resort in Miami, Florida.

The IBF’s No. 2 contender at 168-pounds, Shishkin has worked his way into position for a world title fight since turning pro in 2016. If he continues his winning ways, he’ll look to earn a world title fight against current undisputed IBF, WBC, WBA and WBO super middleweight world champion Canelo Alvarez, who is slated to defend his titles this Saturday against undisputed 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo.

“I’m staying active and sharp and making sure that I’m getting better every day,” said Shishkin. “I’ll be watching the Canelo vs. Charlo fight closely, but I’m laser focused on being at my best this Friday night. To get that Canelo fight I know that I have to win impressively and earn my shot.”

Now fighting out of the resurgent Detroit boxing scene under the guidance of the renowned SugarHill Steward, Shishkin (14-0, 8 KOs) turned pro in 2016 following a prolific amateur career. The 32-year-old stopped veteran contender Nadjib Mohammedi in October 2018 before putting together his most recent six victories in stateside bouts. Most recently, Shishkin bested former world champion Jose Uzcategui via a unanimous decision in December in a bout that aired on Showtime.

He will duel the 34-year-old Ayala (25-8-1, 13 KOs), who has fought professionally since 2006. A native of Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico, Ayala has faced former champion Omar Figueroa Jr. in addition to a slew of contenders including Bryant Perrella, Chris van Heerden, Leonardo Zappavigna and Neeco Macias.

“Vladimir is one of the best super middleweight contenders in the world, if not the best,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions. “The champions will only fight him when they have to, and he’s in a position right now to make that happen. I believe in activity, so while Canelo’s fight takes place, Vladimir is going to stay prepared and ready for the day his number is called.”