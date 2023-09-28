BKFC 51 Salem weigh-in results, Hart vs Shah

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is back to Salem, VA on Friday, September 29 with BKFC 51 Salem: Hart vs Shah taking place at Salem Civic Center. The fight card features a series of bouts with the women’s strawweight title contested on the night. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Fans can watch BKFC 51 live stream on FITE. In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, September 30.

In the main event, current strawweight champion Britain Hart (7-3) of Bedford, Virginia makes the second defense of her belt against No. 5-ranked contender Melanie Shah (2-0) of Birmingham, England.

In the co-main event, Dustin Pague (2-1) and Joe Elmore (2-2) battle it out at welterweight.

Get BKFC 51: Hart vs Shah full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

BKFC 51 fight card

Main card

Britain Hart vs. Melanie Shah – Hart’s BKFC women’s strawweight title

Dustin Pague vs. Joe Elmore

Stanislav Grosu vs. Blake LaCaze

Bruce Abramski vs. Mark Culp

Ronnie Glass vs. Joseph Creer

Brian Maxwell vs. Harris Stephenson

Kaine Tomlinson vs. Brett Fields

Rick Caruso vs. Landon Williams

Prelims