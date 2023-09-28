BKFC 51 Salem weigh-in results, Hart vs Shah

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is back to Salem, VA on Friday, September 29 with BKFC 51 Salem: Hart vs Shah taking place at Salem Civic Center. The fight card features a series of bouts with the women’s strawweight title contested on the night. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
Fans can watch BKFC 51 live stream on FITE. In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, September 30.
In the main event, current strawweight champion Britain Hart (7-3) of Bedford, Virginia makes the second defense of her belt against No. 5-ranked contender Melanie Shah (2-0) of Birmingham, England.
In the co-main event, Dustin Pague (2-1) and Joe Elmore (2-2) battle it out at welterweight.
Get BKFC 51: Hart vs Shah full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
BKFC 51 fight card
Main card
- Britain Hart vs. Melanie Shah – Hart’s BKFC women’s strawweight title
- Dustin Pague vs. Joe Elmore
- Stanislav Grosu vs. Blake LaCaze
- Bruce Abramski vs. Mark Culp
- Ronnie Glass vs. Joseph Creer
- Brian Maxwell vs. Harris Stephenson
- Kaine Tomlinson vs. Brett Fields
- Rick Caruso vs. Landon Williams
Prelims
- Cody Jenkins vs. Zachary Pannell
- Ka’Sim Ruffin vs. Daniel Fenske