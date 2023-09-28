Mexico’s undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and Houston’s undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo battle it out in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30. The pair squares off in the 12-round bout with the 168-pound crown on the line.

The contest marks the first time when two male undisputed champions go toe to toe inside the ring.

Boxing fans can watch Canelo vs Charlo live stream on FITE.

In Australia, the fight airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KOs) brings to the ring his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO super middleweight belts. The 33-year-old superstar of Guadalajara, Jalisco makes the third defense of his title.

“I feel great and ready for this fight,” Canelo said at the final pre-fight press conference. “Jermell is right, I have nothing to prove. But this time, I have something to prove to him. He never believed in my skills. He’s been calling me out. Now I have the opportunity to show him my skills. And that motivates me. I had a great camp and I’m ready to show everybody my new skills.

“I always train 100% and motivate myself, but it’s even more for this fight. He’s called me out for a long time and I’m gonna show him what I can do in just a couple days.

“He’s gonna feel it. It’s hard to explain it, but it’s just something different. He’s not used to being in there with a fighter like me.

“Just make sure you tune in, because it’s gonna be a great fight. I don’t know what animal I need to be, but I’m that animal. Tune in on September 30. It’s gonna be good, believe me.

“I never overlook any fighter. I know what he’s gonna bring and I’m ready. I’ve been in there with all types of fighters. He hasn’t experienced this kind of level of fight. You will see and you will learn.

“I want history for my career. I want to achieve a lot of things. This is another one of them and I can’t wait.

“People will always have something negative to say. I have to prove that I’m still on top.”

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo go face to face at the final pre-fight press conference | Esther Lin/Showtime

‘Making history means everything to me’

Reigning undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) moves up two weight classes. The 33-year-old champion of Houston, Louisiana looks to become a two-division undisputed king.

“We finally made it to this moment, Charlo said. “Training camp was really hard and I had to really focus. Canelo is the kind of fighter you can’t take for granted. He’s done everything in this sport of boxing and he’s got nothing to prove.

“I have so much on my plate and in order to continue my legacy, I have to be equipped with every tool. I know that the fans are gonna win on Saturday night. You’re gonna see us back again for a rematch, because this is my moment.

“I’m a warrior. I did what I had to do, and now we’re at this moment. I don’t think Canelo has faced a fighter of my caliber. He’s been in there with great fighters, but there’s something I bring to the table that’s a lot different than anyone he’s seen.

“I defy the science of boxing. I’m one of the guys from the younger era and I’ve been fighting my whole life. What I’ve been through in life, a lot of people can’t compare to that. I deserve to be in my position and now I get to prove my worthiness.

Jermell Charlo | Esther Lin/Showtime

“I’m coming to win this fight, no matter what he says. We shall see Saturday. If he’s motivated to prove to me that he has skills, so be it. I’m coming to win.

“Making history means everything to me. That’s what it’s all about. We’ll come back to these moments later in life and look back and enjoy it. Right now we’re living in the moment and continuing to turn these chapters.

“I’ve backed up everything I’ve said. Right now this is my time and my moment and I’m gonna proceed and take it.”

In the co-main event, undefeated Jesus Ramos Jr faces Erickson Lubin in the 12-rounder at super welterweight. Also on the card, former world champions Yordenis Ugas and Mario Barrios battle it out in the 12-rounder for the interim WBC welterweight title. Plus, middleweights Elijah Garcia takes on Armando Resendi in the 10-round Canelo vs Charlo PPV opener.