Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo battle it out in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The highly anticipated bout features the undisputed super middleweight champion of Mexico up against the undisputed super welterweight champion of the United States. The date and time when the fight airs live stream in Australia is Sunday, October 1 at 11 am AEDT.

Canelo vs Charlo is the first fight of the four-belt era, when two reigning male undisputed champions pitted against each other. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Boxing superstar Saul “Canelo Alvarez” (59-2-2, 39 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco makes the third defense of his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO 168-pound belts. Houston-native Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) moves up two weight classes and looks to become a two-division undisputed king.

In the co-main event, Jesus Alejandro Ramos (20-0, 16 KOs) and Erickson Lubin (25-2, 18 KOs) go head to head at super welterweight. The all-American clash is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Also on Canelo vs Charlo PPV undercard a 12-round battle between Cuban Yordenis Ugas (27-5, 12 KOs) and Mario Barrios (27-2, 18 KOs) of the United States. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout with the interim WBC welterweight title on the line.

Kicking off the action, Elijah Garcia (15-0, 12 KOs) of the United States goes up against Jose Armando Resendiz (14-1, 10 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo live stream on Kayo Sports. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, October 1 at 11 am AEDT. The PPV price is $39.95. Subscription is not required to purchase this PPV.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 1:30 pm AEDT.

Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo start time in Sydney NSW, Melbourne VIC, Hobart TAS and Canberra ACT is scheduled for 11 am AEDT, in Brisbane QLD for 10 am AEST, in Adelaide SA for 10:30 am ACDT, Darwin NT for 9:30 am ACST, and in Perth WA for 8 am AWST.

Canelo vs Charlo fight card

The full Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo fight card looks as the following:

Main card (PPV)

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s undisputed super middleweight title

Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Erickson Lubin, 12 rounds, super welterweight

Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios, 12 rounds, welterweight – interim WBC welterweight title

Elijah Garcia vs. Jose Armando Resendiz, 10 rounds, middleweight

Undercard (YouTube)

Frank Sanchez vs. Scott Alexander, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Isaac Rodrigues, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Terrell Gausha vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood, 8 rounds, middleweight

Non-televised prelims