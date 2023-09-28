Canelo vs Charlo PPV undercard final press conference

Ahead of their respective boxing bouts at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30, the fighters featured on Canelo vs Charlo Showtime PPV undercard host the final press conference. The list of participants includes, undefeated Jesus Ramos Jr and Erickson Lubin, who square off in the 12-round co-main event bout at super welterweight.

As well, former world champions Yordenis Ugas and Mario Barrios, who meet in the 12-rounder for the interim WBC welterweight belt. Plus, Elijah Garcia and Armando Resendiz, who go head to head in the 10-round PPV opener at middleweight.

In the main event, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) of Mexico makes the third defense of his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO super middleweight belts against Houston’s undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs), who looks to become a two-division undisputed king. The event marks the first time in the four-belt era, when two male undisputed champions battle it out inside the ring.

Boxing fans can watch Canelo vs Charlo live stream on FITE.

In Australia, the fight airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.