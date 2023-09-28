Ahead of their respective bouts on Saturday, September 30 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the fighters competing on Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo undercard held a media workout and showed off their skills for fans. The workout saw fighters on the Showtime PPV card that features undefeated Jesus Ramos Jr up against Erickson Lubin in the 12-round co-main event at super welterweight.

As well, former world champions Yordenis Ugas and Mario Barrios, who go toe-to-toe in the 12-rounder for the interim WBC welterweight title. Plus, middleweights Elijah Garcia and Jose Resendiz, who squares off in the pay-per-view opener. In addition, Frank Sanchez, who takes on Scott Alexander in the 10-round heavyweight bout, headlining the prelims.

In the main event, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez makes the third defense of his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO super middleweight belts against undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs), who moves up two weight classes and looks to become a two-division undisputed king. The event marks the first time in the four-belt era, when two male undisputed champions go face to face.

This is what the media workout participants had to say from MGM Grand:

Jesus Ramos Jr

“I’m cool, calm, and collected right now. I’m embracing everything. It’s a huge opportunity and a big stage, so I’m really excited about fighting on this card.

“I’m not a regular 22-year-old. I have great wins and a great resume. I’m not the ordinary 22-year-old prospect.”

Erickson Lubin

“Activity brings the best out of me. I wanted to get back in the ring. On Saturday night, they’re going to see the best Erickson Lubin.

“I’ve been doing this my whole life. I heard something earlier about it being an upset, but it won’t be an upset. I’m one of the best in the division, and I’m going to deliver on Saturday.

“Ramos is going to figure out that experience is key, and that I’m one of the best in the game. He is going to take his first loss for sure. I’m looking to win in impressive fashion.”

Yordenis Ugas

“If there’s one thing I’m not lacking, it’s experience. I’ve been fighting against the best welterweights in the world for the past seven years, and this Saturday the world is going to see how I will reap the benefits of my experience.

“I have nothing but respect for every single Mexican fighter. I tip my hat to them, and I know that Barrios is going to be a really tough opponent. He’s going to come at it really strong.”

Mario Barrios

“These next few years are going to be my prime years and I’m trying to get as much accomplished as possible. I feel like I can definitely make that happen here in Las Vegas.

“I have a tall frame, so getting down to 140 pounds was becoming very difficult. The welterweight division is where I’m going to be able to accomplish the most, and I’m just excited for these next few years.

“Ugas is a great fighter. He’s been in there with some of the best welterweights. He’s one of the few to hand the great Manny Pacquiao a defeat. Even when he fought Errol Spence Jr. before the eye injury, he was in that fight. He was making it very difficult, so we know Ugas is bringing a lot to the table.”

Elijah Garcia

“I know what I’m worth. I could be a world champion soon. I remember seeing those old fighters when they were 20, 21, 22 years old fighting the best while fighting for titles. That’s what I want to be part of. I want to make greatness and I want to show the world that I’m different.

“Fans can expect a real hard-earned fight. It’s going to be an inside banging fight, and that’s what everyone likes to see. I’m going to come out with my hand raised.”

Jose Resendiz

“The strategy is really simple; listen to my corner and be attentive. Then, it’s just about coming out and fighting with that Mexican style, that warm-blooded style that the fans are going to love on Saturday night.

“I’m so proud to be on the same card as Canelo. And trust me, I plan to take full advantage of this opportunity.

“I’m not about to make any predictions, but it’s going to be another war. It’s going to be a fantastic fight. Elijah Garcia is a tough fighter, and I know I’m going to get the best from him. The fans are going to see an amazing battle between us.”

Frank Sanchez

“We’re very proud and very thankful to have had our training camp in Lake Tahoe with Canelo and Eddy Reynoso. We were there in the altitude and the challenges it presented, but we accomplished everything we needed to.

“The heavyweight division doesn’t need to realize anything about me because they already know how good I am. That’s why the biggest fighters have been avoiding me. I’m going to show everybody what I’m worth inside the ring on Saturday night.”

