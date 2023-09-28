Subscribe
Jai Opetaia vs Jordan Thompson final pre-fight press conference

Jai Opetaia defends IBF cruiserweight title against Jordan Thompson in London

Jai Opetaia and Jordan Thompson square off in the main event live on DAZN from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, September 30. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

The contest features Opetaia (22-0, 17 KOs), undefeated IBF cruiserweight world champion of Sydney, Australia, making the first defense of his title against Thompson (15-0, 12 KOs), unbeaten Manchester-born, London-based contender. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, London’s IBF super bantamweight titleholder Ellie Scotney (7-0) makes the first defense of her belt against Argentina’s Laura Soledad Griffa (20-8, 1 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among other bouts, Cheavon Clarke (6-0, 5 KOs) and Vasil Ducar (14-6-2, 10 KOs) battle it out for the vacant IBF International cruiserweight title in a 10-round contest. Plus, Rhiannon Dixon (8-0, 1 KOs) takes on Katharina Thanderz (16-1, 2 KOs) in a 10-rounder with the vacant EBU European lightweight belt at stake.

