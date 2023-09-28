Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Miguel Berchelt returns against Diego Alberto Ruiz on Oct 14 in Merida, Mexico

Golden Boy Fight Night: Mexico Edition

BoxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov
Miguel Berchelt vs Diego Alberto Ruiz date set for Oct 14 in Mexico
Miguel Berchelt | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Former world champion Miguel Berchelt has his ring return date set for Saturday, October 14 at Poliforum Zamna in Merida, Mexico, where he faces Diego Alberto Ruiz. The pair squares off in the 10-round bout at lightweight. The contest headlines Golden Boy Fight Night live stream on DAZN.

Mexico’s Berchelt (38-3, 34 KOs) was in action in March 2022, when was stopped by Jeremia Nakathila in six rounds and suffered his second defeat in a row. In February 2021, the 31-year-old lost his WBC super featherweight title by knockout in the 10th round against Oscar Valdez.

Ruiz (24-7-1, 12 KOs) of Argentina last fought in July when he dropped a unanimous decision against Alberto Ezequiel Melian. In February, the 29-year-old scored a UD against Gamal Yafai.

In the co-main event, Mexico’s undefeated Angel Ayala (16-0, 7 KOs) takes on former world champion Felix Alvarado (39-3, 34 KOs) of Nicaragua. The pair squares off in the 10-round IBF flyweight title eliminator.

Also on the card, Mexico’s Aaron Silva (13-0, 10 KOs) goes through the ropes in a 10-rounder at super middleweight. Plus, Irvin Turrubiartes (25-0-1, 15 KOs) and Sergio Sanchez (20-1, 12 KOs) meet in a 10-round all-Mexican contest at featherweight.

Among the prelims, Juan Ayala (12-1, 7 KOs) is in a 10-round action at bantamweight and Bryan Anco (9-0, 8 KOs) is in an eight-round bout at super featherweight. The current lineup can be found below.

Berchelt vs Ruiz fight card

Main card

  • Miguel Berchelt vs. Diego Alberto Ruiz, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Angel Ayala vs. Felix Alvarado, 10 rounds, flyweight – IBF flyweight title eliminator
  • Aaron Silva vs. TBA, 10 rounds, super middleweight
  • Irvin Turrubiartes vs. Sergio Sanchez, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Preliminary card

  • Juan Ayala vs. TBA, 10 rounds bantamweight
  • David Anco vs. TBA, 8 rounds, super featherweight

In the UK and Australia, Berchelt vs Ruiz airs live on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Stream Canelo vs Charlo live on FITE

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Canelo vs Charlo live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.