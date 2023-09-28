Former world champion Miguel Berchelt has his ring return date set for Saturday, October 14 at Poliforum Zamna in Merida, Mexico, where he faces Diego Alberto Ruiz. The pair squares off in the 10-round bout at lightweight. The contest headlines Golden Boy Fight Night live stream on DAZN.

Mexico’s Berchelt (38-3, 34 KOs) was in action in March 2022, when was stopped by Jeremia Nakathila in six rounds and suffered his second defeat in a row. In February 2021, the 31-year-old lost his WBC super featherweight title by knockout in the 10th round against Oscar Valdez.

Ruiz (24-7-1, 12 KOs) of Argentina last fought in July when he dropped a unanimous decision against Alberto Ezequiel Melian. In February, the 29-year-old scored a UD against Gamal Yafai.

In the co-main event, Mexico’s undefeated Angel Ayala (16-0, 7 KOs) takes on former world champion Felix Alvarado (39-3, 34 KOs) of Nicaragua. The pair squares off in the 10-round IBF flyweight title eliminator.

Also on the card, Mexico’s Aaron Silva (13-0, 10 KOs) goes through the ropes in a 10-rounder at super middleweight. Plus, Irvin Turrubiartes (25-0-1, 15 KOs) and Sergio Sanchez (20-1, 12 KOs) meet in a 10-round all-Mexican contest at featherweight.

Among the prelims, Juan Ayala (12-1, 7 KOs) is in a 10-round action at bantamweight and Bryan Anco (9-0, 8 KOs) is in an eight-round bout at super featherweight. The current lineup can be found below.

Berchelt vs Ruiz fight card

Main card

Miguel Berchelt vs. Diego Alberto Ruiz, 10 rounds, lightweight

Angel Ayala vs. Felix Alvarado, 10 rounds, flyweight – IBF flyweight title eliminator

Aaron Silva vs. TBA, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Irvin Turrubiartes vs. Sergio Sanchez, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Preliminary card

Juan Ayala vs. TBA, 10 rounds bantamweight

David Anco vs. TBA, 8 rounds, super featherweight

In the UK and Australia, Berchelt vs Ruiz airs live on Sunday, October 15, 2023.