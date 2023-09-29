Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo weigh-in results

Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) and Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) battle it out in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30. The contest features undisputed super middleweight champion of Mexico up against undisputed super welterweight champion of the United States. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds, headlining Showtime PPV. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

The highly anticipated event marks the first time in the four-belt era when two undisputed champions meet inside the ring.

Saul “Canelo Alvarez” puts his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO 168-pound belts on the line, looking to become the first undisputed champion to make three successful defenses of his title. Reigning undisputed super welterweight titleholder Jermell Charlo moves up two weight divisions, looking to become a two-weight undisputed king.

Boxing fans can watch Canelo vs Charlo live stream on FITE.

In Australia, the fight airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

In the co-main event, Jesus Alejandro Ramos (20-0, 16 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona goes up against Erickson Lubin (25-2, 18 KOs) of Orlando, Florida. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super welterweight.

Also on the PPV card, Yordenis Ugas (27-5, 12 KOs) takes on fellow-former world champion Mario Barrios (27-2, 18 KOs) in a 12-rounder with the interim WBC welterweight title at stake. Plus, Elijah Garcia (15-0, 12 KOs) faces Jose Armando Resendiz (14-1, 10 KOs) in a 10-rounder at middleweight.

Get Canelo vs Charlo full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Canelo vs Charlo fight card

Main card (PPV)

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s undisputed super middleweight title

Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Erickson Lubin, 12 rounds, super welterweight

Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios, 12 rounds, welterweight – interim WBC welterweight title

Elijah Garcia vs. Jose Armando Resendiz, 10 rounds, middleweight

Undercard (YouTube)

Frank Sanchez vs. Scott Alexander, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Isaac Rodrigues, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Terrell Gausha vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood, 8 rounds, middleweight

Non-televised prelims