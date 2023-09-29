Subscribe
Caroline Dubois & Magali Rodriguez confident in victory at London’s York Hall

Caroline Dubois vs Magali Rodriguez live from York Hall in London

Parviz Iskenderov
Caroline Dubois primed for Magali Rodriguez fight in London
Caroline Dubois | BOXXER/Lawrence Lustig

Caroline Dubois and Magali Rodriguez square off in the main event at historic York Hall in London, England on Saturday, September 30. The pair battles it out for the IBO lightweight belt. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Unbeaten Caroline Dubois (7-0, 5 KOs) was in action in June, when she secured a points decision win against Yanina del Carmen Lescano. In February. London’s 22-year-old southpaw stopped Feriche Mashaury in the third round.

Former WBA bantamweight title challenger Magali Rodriguez (22-6-4, 9 KOs) last fought to a majority draw against Estelle Mossely in April. In January, Mexico’s 31-year-old scored a unanimous decision against Marisol Corona.

Boing fans can watch Caroline Dubois vs Magali Rodriguez live on Sky Sports in the UK and live stream on FITE in other countries. In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, October 1.

Ahead of the event, the fighters held an open workout, showed off their skills and previewed the upcoming showdown and went face to face.

“It feels amazing to be fighting for the IBO world title and I want to thank BOXXER for making this happen,” Caroline Dubois said. “I just hope I can prove that I am worthy of the accolades that have been bestowed on me. The most important thing is that I have confidence in myself and my abilities.”

Caroline Dubois and Magali Rodriguez go face to face
Caroline Dubois and Magali Rodriguez go face to face | BOXXER/Lawrence Lustig
“I’ve come well-prepared, I’ve faced a lot of different types of opponents and I am confident I have the experience and the strength to win this fight,” said Magali Rodriguez.

Caroline Dubois vs Magali Rodriguez | BOXXER/Lawrence Lustig
In the co-feature to Dubois vs Rodriguez, London’s Youth Olympian Viddal Riley (9-0, 6 KOs) faces Nathan Quarless (12-0) of Liverpool in a North vs. South clash for the vacant English cruiserweight belt. Also on the card, unbeaten Callum Simpson (12-0, 9 KOs) and Jose de Jesus Macias (28-12, 14 KOs) go toe to toe at super middleweight.

