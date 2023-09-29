Subscribe
Caroline Dubois vs Magali Rodriguez weigh-in results

Caroline Dubois vs Magali Rodriguez live from York Hall in London

Caroline Dubois weigh-in
Caroline Dubois weigh-in | Lawrence Lustig / BOXXER

Caroline Dubois and Magali Rodriguez battle it out for the IBO lightweight belt on Saturday, September 30 at York Hall in London, England. The contest features local Youth Olympic champion up against former world title challenger of Mexico. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boing fans can watch the fight live on Sky Sports in the UK and live stream on FITE in other countries. In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, October 1.

In the co-main event Youth Olympian Viddal Riley (9-0, 6 KOs) of London and Nathan Quarless (12-0) of Liverpool square off for the vacant English cruiserweight strap. Also on the card, unbeaten Callum Simpson (12-0, 9 KOs) and Jose de Jesus Macias (28-12, 14 KOs) go head to head at super middleweight.

Get Dubois vs Rodriguez full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Dubois vs Rodriguez fight card

  • Caroline Dubois vs. Magali Rodriguez, 10 rounds, lightweight – IBO lightweight title
  • Viddal Riley vs. Nathan Quarless, 12 rounds, cruiserweight title – English cruiserweight title
  • Callum Simpson vs. Jose De Jesus Macias, 10 rounds, super middleweight
  • Francesca Hennessy vs. Sonia Klos, bantamweight, 6 rounds
  • Stephen McKenna vs. Darren Tetley, 8 rounds, welterweight
  • Jeamie Tshikeva vs. Igor Adiel Macedo, 8 rounds, heavyweight

