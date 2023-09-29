Fury vs Ngannou undercard: Fabio Wardley faces David Adeleye

British WBC and Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury faces Cameroon’s former UFC heavyweight titleholder and lineal champion Francis Ngannou in the 10-round boxing match on Saturday, October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The four-fight heavyweight undercard lineup of action has been announced today, pitting Fabio Wardley against David Adeleye in the 12-round all-British chief-support bout.

Also on the card a pair of 10-round bouts, featuring former world champion Joseph Parker of New Zealand up against Simon Kean of Canada and Canada-based Arslanbek Makhmudov versus Agron Smakici of Croatia. In addition, British southpaw Moses Itauma goes through the ropes in the eight-round bout against an opponent to be named.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Fury vs Ngannou live on pay-per-view. The broadcaster is to be confirmed. In Australia, the fight is expected to air live on Kayo – also subject to confirmation.

Fabio Wardley vs David Adeleye

The rivalry between Fabio Wardley and David Adeleye hit new heights at the Fury vs Ngannou press conference in London in September, as the fighters and their teams brawled on the red carpet. Wardley was repotedly left with cuts under his chin and above his left eye.

Unbeaten Wardley (16-0, 15 KOs) of Ipswich was in action in April, when he stopped Michael Polite Coffie in the fourth round. In 2022, the 28-year-old won three bouts inside the distance.

“I’ve got a clean bill of health,” Wardley said. “Nothing has changed. I am still feeling strong, moving hard, and hitting new numbers.

“I don’t know how to quantify how my desire to win by knockout has increased after what happened but, yes, substantially. Massively, because I am a professional person and I like to act like a professional, but if you want to go early, then that’s fine, and I am ready to go at any minute.

“When those situations occur, all it does is fuel the fire more. All you have done is made it worse for yourself. You’ve made me train harder, you’ve made me work for it more, you’ve made me want it more.”

Unbeaten Adeleye (12-0, 11 KOs) last fourth in June, when he eliminated Emir Ahmatovic in five rounds. In February, the 26-year-old London native stopped Dmytro Bezus in the second round.

“I’m really looking forward to competing on the global stage in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Adeleye said. “Everywhere I go, people are talking about this fight. I intend to put on a show and display why I’m the best young heavyweight out there.”

Joseph Parker vs Simon Kean

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (32-3, 22 KOs) won his previous bout in May via first-round TKO against Faiga Opelu. In January, the 31-year-old of Auckland, New Zealand scored a unanimous decision against Jack Massey.

“I’m looking forward to being back in Saudi Arabia,” Parker said. “It was great the last time I was there to support another fighter and boxing event. This time I’m going to take care of business in my own fight against a tough challenge in Simon Kean. It is fantastic to be on this card and to be part of this major event. My preparations are on point. There is not long to go now.”

Simon Kean (23-1, 22 KOs) is coming off the win via seventh-round TKO against Eric Molina in March. In 2022, the 34-year-old native of Trois-Rivieres, Quebec stopped Newfel Ouatah and Shawndell Terell Winters in the first and ninth round, respectively.

“This is the moment all fighters dream of their whole career,” Kean said. “This is what I’ve been working for and asking for. It’s time to deliver.”

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Agron Smakici

Montreal-based unbeaten 34-year-old Arslanbek Makhmudov (17-0, 16 KOs) won his previous bout in July by TKO in the second round against Raphael Akpejiori. 33-year-old Agron Smakici (19-2, 17 KOs) of Zagreb, Croatia is looking to rebound from the defeat via third-round TKO against Agit Kabayel in March, which snapped his four-win streak.

“Saudi Arabia is a very special place for me,” Makhmudov said. “It’s always been my goal to fight there, so I’m grateful to have this opportunity. I’m looking forward to putting on a great show.”

Unbeaten 18-year-old Moses Itauma (5-0, 3 KOs) of Chatham, Kent scored five wins in 2023, most recently dominating Amine Boucetta in the first-round on Zhang vs Joyce 2 undercard. The name of his opponent for October 28 is expected to be announced shortly.

The current Fury vs Ngannou fight card can be found below.

Fury vs Ngannou fight card