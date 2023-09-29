Australia’s world champion Jai Opetaia defends his IBF cruiserweight title against British contender Jordan Thompson at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, September 30. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout live stream on DAZN.

Ahead of the event, the fighters hosted the final press conference, previewed their fight and went face to face.

Jai Opetaia (22-0, 17 KOs) claimed the title by unanimous decision against Latvia’s former champion Mairis Briedis in July 2022 on the Gold Coast. Undefeated 22-year-old of Sydney makes the first defense of his belt.

‘I want to collect all the cruiserweight titles’

“We’re ready, we deserve to be here, I have earned this spot and I am excited,” said Jai Opetaia. “I want to earn respect for my team and my country, I’m ready.”

“It was a long recovery and a few things didn’t go to plan getting back in the ring, but we’re here now. We’ve grown outside the ring and inside the ring, I am just ready to show it on Saturday night.”

Jai Opetaia and Jordan Thompson at press conference | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

“We adapt as well, to all different styles. I’ve been boxing my whole life, I’ve earned this, it didn’t happen by accident. So Saturday night, we do it again.”

“I want to collect all the cruiserweight titles. I’m winning this fight, however it happens, it happens.”

Unbeaten Jordan Thompson (15-0, 12 KOs) makes his first attempt to become champion. In his previous bout in April in Cardiff, Wales, Manchester-born, London-based 30-year-old stopped his fellow-Brit Luke Watkins in the sixth round and retained his IBF European cruiserweight strap.

‘I am going to do it by knockout’

“There was not really any time to plan for this, we’ve had to improvise, but I am some that firmly believes in myself and my potential, I know where it comes from and I am excited to go out there and prove to the world and to myself that I’ve got what it takes to become a World Champion,” said Jordan Thompson. “This is just another chapter to the story, another stepping stone, and we’re going to show everyone.”

Jordan Thompson at press conference | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

“Tony Sims doesn’t say anything unless he means it, Tony will tell you about the graft I have been putting in and the sacrifices I’ve been making, the changes I’ve made. I am someone that every time I walk in the gym, I leave it as an improved version of myself, I am like a sponge. The work ethic in the Matchroom gym is second to none. I’m so excited to be sharing a card with Maisey, George and Jimmy, and they will say the same, and it’s going to show on Saturday night.”

“I am a very adaptable fighter, I’ve shown that in my fights. There are various styles I can incorporate in the ring, various ways I can win the fight, and we’ve prepared for whatever, we’re ready for whatever and we’re willing to do whatever it takes when it comes to it.”

Jai Opetaia and Jordan Thompson go face to face | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

“There is absolutely no doubt about it, I know I have been highly blessed and I can’t wait to go out there and claim what’s mine on Saturday night. We all know boxing and what it takes to become a World champion, I am going to take the belts off him and I am going to do it by knockout.”

In Australia, Opetaia vs Thompson airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.