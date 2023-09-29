Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Jai Opetaia vs Jordan Thompson weigh-in results

Jai Opetaia defends IBF cruiserweight title against Jordan Thompson in London

BoxingNewsVideos
Newswire

Jai Opetaia (22-0, 17 KOs) and Jordan Thompson (15-0, 12 KOs) battle it out in the main event live on DAZN from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, September 30. The contest features Australian undefeated IBF cruiserweight world champion making the first defense of his title against British unbeaten contender. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

In the co-main event, IBF super bantamweight champion Ellie Scotney (7-0) makes the first defense of her title against Laura Soledad Griffa (20-8, 1 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also on the card, Cheavon Clarke (6-0, 5 KOs) takes on Vasil Ducar (14-6-2, 10 KOs) in a 10-rounder with the vacant IBF International cruiserweight belt on the line. Plus, Rhiannon Dixon (8-0, 1 KOs) faces Katharina Thanderz (16-1, 2 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the vacant EBU European lightweight strap.

Get Opetaia vs Thompson full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Opetaia vs Thompson fight card

  • Jai Opetaia vs. Jordan Thompson, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – Opetaia’s IBF cruiserweight title
  • Ellie Scotney vs. Laura Soledad Griffa, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Scotney’s IBF super bantamweight title
  • Cheavon Clarke vs. Vasil Ducar, 10 rounds, cruiserweight – vacant IBF International cruiserweight title
  • Rhiannon Dixon vs. Katharina Thanderz, 10 rounds, lightweight – vacant EBU European lightweight title
  • Shannon Ryan vs. Xenia Jorneac, 8 rounds, super flyweight
  • George Liddard vs. Peter Kramer, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Martina Bernile, 4 rounds, flyweight
  • Jimmy Sains vs. Bartlomiej Stryczek, 4 rounds, middleweight
  • Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs. Joshua Ocampo, 4 rounds, lightweight

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Stream Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo live on FITE

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Canelo vs Charlo live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.