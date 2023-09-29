Jai Opetaia vs Jordan Thompson weigh-in results

Jai Opetaia (22-0, 17 KOs) and Jordan Thompson (15-0, 12 KOs) battle it out in the main event live on DAZN from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, September 30. The contest features Australian undefeated IBF cruiserweight world champion making the first defense of his title against British unbeaten contender. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

In the co-main event, IBF super bantamweight champion Ellie Scotney (7-0) makes the first defense of her title against Laura Soledad Griffa (20-8, 1 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also on the card, Cheavon Clarke (6-0, 5 KOs) takes on Vasil Ducar (14-6-2, 10 KOs) in a 10-rounder with the vacant IBF International cruiserweight belt on the line. Plus, Rhiannon Dixon (8-0, 1 KOs) faces Katharina Thanderz (16-1, 2 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the vacant EBU European lightweight strap.

Get Opetaia vs Thompson full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Opetaia vs Thompson fight card