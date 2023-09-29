Mayerlin Rivas faces Erika Cruz on Pacheco vs Coceres undercard

Two-division world champion Mayerlin Rivas makes the third defense of her WBA super bantamweight title on Saturday, November 18 at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, where she faces former world champion Erika Cruz. The 10-round bout serves as the co-feature on the card, topped by Diego Pacheco vs Marcelo Coceres. The event airs live stream on DAZN.

Rivas (17-4-3, 11 KOs) was in action in June, when she faced Nazarena Romero in the bout that ended in a technical draw due to a cut suffered by the latter after an accidental head clash. A year before that, the 35-year-old champion made her successful ring return, stopping Karina Fernandez in three rounds. Maracaibo, Venezuela native landed the vacant WBA super bantamweight title by unanimous decision against Laura Ledezma in February 2020.

In 2015, Rivas defeated Galina Koleva Ivanova by unanimous decision to claim the WBA bantamweight belt. She made three title defense, winning two bouts and fighting to a majority draw in the third fight.

“First of all, I thank God for this opportunity to defend my world title again and debut in the United States with a world-class rival like Erika Cruz,” said Mayerlin Rivas. “I am preparing very well to put on a great show, I am very happy for this opportunity, I’m going for victory and then going for unification.”

Cruz (16-2, 3 KOs) is fresh off the win by unanimous decision against Melissa Oddessa Parker in September. With the victory, the 33-year-old southpaw of Mexico City, Mexico rebounded from the defeat by UD suffered in her bid to become the undisputed featherweight champion against Amanda Serrano in February.

Former WBA featherweight champion, Cruz secured the strap in 2021 via technical decision against former champion Jelena Mrdjenovich. She made two successful title defenses.

“With the support of the National Guard, I’m stepping into the ring once more, and you can bet it’s going to be a war,” said Erika Cruz. “I’ll proudly bring my second world title to Mexico, fueled by determination.”

In other Pacheco vs Coceres undercard bouts

Also joining Pacheco vs Coceres undercard, Marc Castro (10-0, 7 KOs) of Fresno, California goes up against Las Vegas-based Gonzalo Fuenzalida (12-2, 3 KOs) of Santiago de Chile, Chile. The pair squares off in the 10-round bout at super featherweight.

As well, Long Beach-born, Los Angeles-based Criztec Bazaldua (2-0) clashes with Pedro Angel Cruz (3-3, 2 KOs) of San Jose, California. The bout is scheduled for four rounds at lightweight.

In the main event, Los Angeles native Diego Pacheco (19-0, 16 KOs) defends his WBO International and USWBC super middleweight belts against Marcelo Esteban Coceres (32-5-1, 18 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Other bouts are expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup can be found below.

Pacheco vs Coceres fight card

Diego Pacheco vs. Marcelo Esteban Coceres, 10 rounds, super middleweight – WBO International and USWBC super middleweight titles

Mayerlin Rivas vs. Erika Cruz, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Rivas’ WBA super bantamweight title

Marc Castro vs. Gonzalo Fuenzalida, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Criztec Bazaldua vs. Pedro Angel Cruz, 4 rounds, lightweight

In the UK and Australia, Pacheco vs Coceres airs live on Sunday, November 19.