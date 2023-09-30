BKFC 51 airs live stream from Salem Civic Center in Salem, VA on Friday, September 29. In the main event, Britain Hart of Bedford, Virginia makes the second defense of her strawweight title against No. 5-ranked contender Melanie Shah of Birmingham, England.

In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Saturday, September 30.

In the co-main event, Dustin Pague and Joe Elmore square off at welterweight. Also on the card, Stanislav Grosu faces Blake LaCaze at middleweight, Bruce Abramski takes on Mark Culp at heavyweight and Ronnie Glass meets Joseph Creer at light heavyweight.

Among other bouts, Brian Maxwell goes up against Harris Stephenson at light heavyweight, Kaine Tomlinson battles Brett Fields at middleweight and Rick Caruso clashes with Landon Williams at bantamweight The full lineup can be found below.

BKFC 51: Hart vs Shah start time

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Friday, September 29

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, September 30

Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

Prelims: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

BKFC 51 fight card

Get BKFC 51: Hart vs Shah full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Britain Hart vs. Melanie Shah – Hart’s BKFC women’s strawweight title

Dustin Pague vs. Joe Elmore

Stanislav Grosu vs. Blake LaCaze

Bruce Abramski vs. Mark Culp

Ronnie Glass vs. Joseph Creer

Brian Maxwell vs. Harris Stephenson

Kaine Tomlinson vs. Brett Fields

Rick Caruso vs. Landon Williams

Prelims