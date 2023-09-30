Subscribe
BKFC 51 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Hart vs Shah

BKFC 51 Salem: Hart vs Shah

BKFC 51 airs live stream from Salem Civic Center in Salem, VA on Friday, September 29. In the main event, Britain Hart of Bedford, Virginia makes the second defense of her strawweight title against No. 5-ranked contender Melanie Shah of Birmingham, England.

In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Saturday, September 30.

In the co-main event, Dustin Pague and Joe Elmore square off at welterweight. Also on the card, Stanislav Grosu faces Blake LaCaze at middleweight, Bruce Abramski takes on Mark Culp at heavyweight and Ronnie Glass meets Joseph Creer at light heavyweight.

Among other bouts, Brian Maxwell goes up against Harris Stephenson at light heavyweight, Kaine Tomlinson battles Brett Fields at middleweight and Rick Caruso clashes with Landon Williams at bantamweight The full lineup can be found below.

BKFC 51: Hart vs Shah start time

United States

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Friday, September 29
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, September 30
Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST
Prelims: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

Watch on FITE

BKFC 51 fight card

Get BKFC 51: Hart vs Shah full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Britain Hart vs. Melanie Shah – Hart’s BKFC women’s strawweight title
  • Dustin Pague vs. Joe Elmore
  • Stanislav Grosu vs. Blake LaCaze
  • Bruce Abramski vs. Mark Culp
  • Ronnie Glass vs. Joseph Creer
  • Brian Maxwell vs. Harris Stephenson
  • Kaine Tomlinson vs. Brett Fields
  • Rick Caruso vs. Landon Williams

Prelims

  • Cody Jenkins vs. Zachary Pannell
  • Ka’Sim Ruffin vs. Daniel Gary

