Caroline Dubois (7-0, 5 KOs) and Magali Rodriguez (22-6-4, 9 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from York Hall in London, England on Saturday, September 30. The contest pits unbeaten local favorite against former WBA bantamweight title challenger of Mexico. The pair meets in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout with the vacant IBO lightweight title on the line.

In Australia the fight airs live on Sunday, October 1.

In the co-main event, Viddal Riley (9-0, 6 KOs) goes through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd against Nathan Quarless (12-0) of Liverpool. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the vacant English cruiserweight belt at stake.

Among Dubois vs Rodriguez undercard bouts, British Callum Simpson (12-0, 9 KOs) faces Jose de Jesus Macias (28-12, 14 KOs) of Mexico in a 10-round bout at super middleweight. As well, London’s Jeamie Tshikeva (5-0) meets Igor Adiel Macedo (11-1, 11 KOs) of Brazil in an eight-round bout at heavyweight.

Plus, British Francesca Hennessy makes her pro boxing debut against Poland’s Sonia Klos (1-8) in a six-rounder at bantamweight. In addition, Stephen McKenna (13-0, 12 KOs) of Ireland and Darren Tetley (22-4, 9 KOs) of the UK clash in an eight-rounder at welterweight.

Caroline Dubois vs Magali Rodriguez start time

United Kingdom

Broadcast: Sky Sports

Date: Saturday, September 30

Time: 7 pm BST

USA & other countries

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, September 30

Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 8 pm CET

Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, October 1

Time: 5 am AEDT

Dubois vs Rodriguez fight card

Get Dubois vs Rodriguez full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Caroline Dubois vs. Magali Rodriguez, 10 rounds, lightweight – IBO lightweight title

Viddal Riley vs. Nathan Quarless, 10 rounds, cruiserweight title – English cruiserweight title

Callum Simpson vs. Jose De Jesus Macias, 10 rounds, super middleweight – vacant WBA Continental super middleweight title

Jeamie Tshikeva vs. Igor Adiel Macedo, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Francesca Hennessy vs. Sonia Klos, 6 rounds, bantamweight

Stephen McKenna vs. Darren Tetley, 8 rounds, welterweight

Caroline Dubois vs Magali Rodriguez results