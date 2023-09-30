Subscribe
Dubois vs Rodriguez results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full card

Caroline Dubois vs Magali Rodriguez live from York Hall in London

Stream Caroline Dubois vs Magali Rodriguez live results from London
Caroline Dubois and Magali Rodriguez at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at York Hall in London, England | Boxxer/Lawrence Lustig

Caroline Dubois (7-0, 5 KOs) and Magali Rodriguez (22-6-4, 9 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from York Hall in London, England on Saturday, September 30. The contest pits unbeaten local favorite against former WBA bantamweight title challenger of Mexico. The pair meets in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout with the vacant IBO lightweight title on the line.

In Australia the fight airs live on Sunday, October 1.

In the co-main event, Viddal Riley (9-0, 6 KOs) goes through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd against Nathan Quarless (12-0) of Liverpool. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the vacant English cruiserweight belt at stake.

Among Dubois vs Rodriguez undercard bouts, British Callum Simpson (12-0, 9 KOs) faces Jose de Jesus Macias (28-12, 14 KOs) of Mexico in a 10-round bout at super middleweight. As well, London’s Jeamie Tshikeva (5-0) meets Igor Adiel Macedo (11-1, 11 KOs) of Brazil in an eight-round bout at heavyweight.

Plus, British Francesca Hennessy makes her pro boxing debut against Poland’s Sonia Klos (1-8) in a six-rounder at bantamweight. In addition, Stephen McKenna (13-0, 12 KOs) of Ireland and Darren Tetley (22-4, 9 KOs) of the UK clash in an eight-rounder at welterweight.

Caroline Dubois vs Magali Rodriguez start time

United Kingdom

Broadcast: Sky Sports
Date: Saturday, September 30
Time: 7 pm BST

USA & other countries

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, September 30
Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 8 pm CET

Australia

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, October 1
Time: 5 am AEDT

Watch on FITE

Dubois vs Rodriguez fight card

Get Dubois vs Rodriguez full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Caroline Dubois vs. Magali Rodriguez, 10 rounds, lightweight – IBO lightweight title
  • Viddal Riley vs. Nathan Quarless, 10 rounds, cruiserweight title – English cruiserweight title
  • Callum Simpson vs. Jose De Jesus Macias, 10 rounds, super middleweight – vacant WBA Continental super middleweight title
  • Jeamie Tshikeva vs. Igor Adiel Macedo, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Francesca Hennessy vs. Sonia Klos, 6 rounds, bantamweight
  • Stephen McKenna vs. Darren Tetley, 8 rounds, welterweight

Caroline Dubois vs Magali Rodriguez results

