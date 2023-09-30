Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo prelims

Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo free prelims air live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30, leading to the main card on PPV.

Among the preliminary bouts, undefeated Frank Sanchez (22-0, 15 KOs) goes up against Scott Alexander (17-5-2, 9 KOs) in a 10-rounder at heavyweight. As well, former world champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (19-1, 15 KOs) takes on Isaac Rodrigues (28-4, 22 KOs) in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight. Plus, 2012 U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha (23-3-1, 12 KOs) faces KeAndrae Leatherwood (23-8-1, 13 KOs) in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

In the main event, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) makes the third defense of his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO super middleweight titles against undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs), who looks to become a two-division undisputed king. The event marks the first time in the four-belt era when two male undisputed champions meet inside the ring.

Boxing fans can watch Canelo vs Charlo live stream on FITE.

In Australia, the fight airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.