Canelo Alvarez, Jermell Charlo tip scales & faceoff ahead of historic clash – Photos

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez defends his title against undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo

Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo weigh-in and go face to face ahead of historic clash
Canelo Alvarez | Esther Lin/Showtime

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Jermell Charlo square off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30. The contest pits undisputed super middleweight champion of Mexico against undisputed super welterweight champion of the United States. The 12-round bouts headlines Showtime PPV. At the official weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the showdown, the fighters stepped on the scales and went face to face.

The event marks the first time in the four-belt era, when two male undisputed champions battle it out inside the ring.

Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) brings to the ring his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO 168-pound titles. The 33-years-old of Guadalajara, Jalisco makes the third successful defense of his belts.

Houston’s undisputed 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) moves up two weight classes. The 33-year-old looks to become a two-division undisputed king.

Boxing fans can watch Canelo vs Charlo live stream on FITE.

In Australia, the fight airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

Jermell Charlo | Esther Lin/Showtime
Jermell Charlo | Esther Lin/Showtime
Jermell Charlo | Esther Lin/Showtime
Jermell Charlo | Esther Lin/Showtime
Jermell Charlo | Esther Lin/Showtime
Canelo Alvarez | Esther Lin/Showtime
Canelo Alvarez | Esther Lin/Showtime
Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo weigh-in and go face to face ahead of historic clash
Canelo Alvarez | Esther Lin/Showtime
Canelo Alvarez | Esther Lin/Showtime
Canelo Alvarez | Esther Lin/Showtime
Canelo Alvarez | Esther Lin/Showtime
Canelo Alvarez | Esther Lin/Showtime
Canelo Alvarez ands Jermell Charlo | Esther Lin/Showtime
Canelo Alvarez ands Jermell Charlo | Esther Lin/Showtime
Canelo Alvarez ands Jermell Charlo go face to face | Esther Lin/Showtime
Canelo Alvarez ands Jermell Charlo go face to face | Esther Lin/Showtime
Canelo Alvarez ands Jermell Charlo go face to face | Esther Lin/Showtime
Canelo Alvarez ands Jermell Charlo go face to face | Esther Lin/Showtime

In the co-main event, Jesus Alejandro Ramos faces Erickson Lubin in the 12-rounder at super welterweight. Also on the card, former world champions Yordenis Ugas and Mario Barrios go toe to toe in the 12-rounder for the interim WBC welterweight title. The 10-round Canelo vs Charlo PPV telecast opener features Elijah Garcia up against Jose Armando Resendiz at middleweight.

