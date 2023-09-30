Efe Ajagba vs Joseph Goodall date set for Nov 4 in Stateline, NV

Nigerian Olympian Efe Ajagba returns to the ring on Saturday, November 4 at Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, Nevada, where he faces Joseph Goodall of Australia. The pair squares off in the 10-round bout at heavyweight. The event airs live stream on EPSN+.

The contest is their second encounter. Goodall defeated Ajagba by decision in the semifinals of the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

In the 10-round co-main event, Raymond Muratalla of the United States takes on Diego Torres of Mexico. The lightweight bout was originally scheduled for August, but was postponed after Muratalla got injured at training.

“Efe Ajagba is an elite heavyweight who could challenge for a world title soon, but he has a tall order against Joe Goodall,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “This will be a sensational card, as we also have emerging lightweight contender Raymond Muratalla against a tough Diego Torres. We are privileged to promote the first boxing event at Tahoe Blue Event Center, a spectacular new venue.”

“After his thrilling win in July, I’m happy to get Joe a fight of this magnitude,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “Joe beat Efe in the amateurs. Sometimes, fate works in your favor. This will be a sensational fight between two knockout punchers. The fans are the big winners.”

Efe Ajagba vs Joe Goodall

Stafford, Texas-based Efe Ajagba (18-1, 13 KOs) was in action in August, when he defeated Zhan Kossobutskiy via fourth-round disqualification. In March, the 29-year-old earned a unanimous decision against Stephan Shaw. In August 2022, Ughelli, Nigeria native stopped Jozsef Darmos in the second round and returned to winning ways after dropping a decision against Frank Sanchez in October 2021.

“This is a great opportunity for me to close out the year with a big victory and move closer to a world title opportunity,” said Ajagba. “Goodall is a big, powerful heavyweight, but I am confident in my preparation, and I will do what it takes to be victorious.”

Joseph Goodall (10-1-1, 9 KOs) last fought in July, when he stopped Shaw in the sixth round. Last September, Bendigo, Victoria-born 31-year-old defeated Arsene Fosso via third-round stoppage. With the victory, he rebounded from the defeat by decision against Justis Huni in June 2022.

“Efe Ajagba is a world-class boxer and a huge challenge for me,” Goodall said. “This is an opportunity, though, for me to come to America and show the world what I am capable of. It’s a massive show and I’m genuinely honored to be a part of it. When I signed with DiBella Entertainment, I told Lou that I only wanted the big fights. I want to put myself into a position to fight for a world title, and I believe beating Efe will do that.”

Raymond Muratalla vs Diego Torres

Fontana, California-based undefeated Raymond Muratalla (18-0, 15 KOs) is coming off the win via second-round TKO against Jeremia Nakathila in May. In March, the 26-year-old native of West Covina, California knocked out Humberto Galindo in the ninth round.

“We were supposed to fight in August, but unfortunately, injuries happen,” Muratalla said. “I am 100 percent healthy and ready to put on a show against a tough, undefeated fighter like Torres. I believe I am the future of the lightweight division, and I look forward to showing that on November 4.”

Unbeaten Diego Torres (18-0, 17 KOs) won his previous bout in September by TKO in the fifth round against Julio Barraza. In March, the 26-year-old of Zapopan, Jalisco stopped Jose Segura Torres also in Round 5.

“I am very excited that this fight is back on schedule,” Torres said. “I’ve been waiting for an opportunity to face another unbeaten fighter. I am going to show that I was born for this and that I’m going to do great things in this sport. I’m coming with everything.”

Ajagba vs Goodall undercard

Among the bouts featured on Ajagba vs Goodall undercard, Brandon Moore (12-0, 8 KOs) takes on Robert Simms (12-3-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-round bout at heavyweight. As well, Henry Lebron (18-0, 10 KOs) and William Foster III (16-0, 10 KOs) battle it out in a 10-rounder at super featherweight.

Also on the card, Antonio Mireles (8-0, 7 KOs) is in a six-round heavyweight action against an opponent to be named. Puerto Rican Omar Rosario (11-0, 3 KOs) clashes with Angel Rebollar (7-3, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight.

Plus, unbeaten Mexican Olympian Lindolfo Delgado (18-0, 13 KOs) meets Luis Hernandez Ramos (23-3, 20 KOs) in an eight-round junior welterweight fight. Former Team USA member Charlie Sheehy (7-0, 5 KOs) is back in the ring in a six-round lightweight bout against Jesus Vasquez (10-1, 2 KOs).

In addition, Javier Martinez (8-0-1, 2 KOs) and Isaiah Wise (11-2-2, 6 KOs) go toe-to-toe in an eight-round bout at middleweight. Rounding out the card, Reno-born Christian Avalos (0-1-2) makes a home region appearance in a four-round bout at lightweight.

Ajagba vs Goodall fight card

The current Ajagba vs Goodall fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Efe Ajagba vs. Joseph Goodall, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Raymond Muratalla vs. Diego Torres, 10 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

Brandon Moore vs. Robert Simms, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Henry Lebron vs. William Foster III, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Antonio Mireles vs. TBA, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Omar Rosario vs. Angel Rebollar, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Luis Hernandez Ramos, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Charlie Sheehy vs. Jesus Vasquez, 6 rounds, lightweight

Javier Martinez vs. Isaiah Wise, 8 rounds, middleweight

Christian Avalos vs. TBA, 4 rounds, lightweight

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, November 5. Live stream is expected on Kayo – subject to confirmation.