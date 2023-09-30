Jai Opetaia vs Jordan Thompson prelims

Subscribe
Jai Opetaia vs Jordan Thompson free prelims air live from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, September 30, leading to the main card on DAZN.

Among the preliminary bouts, George Liddard (4-0, 3 KOs) takes on Peter Kramer (14-8-3, 10 KOs) in a six-rounder at middleweight. As well, Ibraheem Sulaimaan (1-0, 1 KOs) faces Joshua Ocampo (8-15-5, 6 KOs) in a four-rounder at lightweight and Shannon Ryan (5-0) meets Xenia Jorneac (11-6, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super flyweight. Kicking off the action, Maisey Rose Courtney (4-0) goes up against Martina Bernile (5-2-1, 1 KOs) in a six-rounder at flyweight.

In the main event, Australian undefeated IBF cruiserweight world champion Jai Opetaia (22-0, 17 KOs) makes the first defense of his title against British unbeaten contender Jordan Thompson (15-0, 12 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, Cheavon Clarke (6-0, 5 KOs) and Vasil Ducar (14-6-2, 10 KOs) battle it out for the vacant IBF International cruiserweight belt. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

Get Opetaia vs Thompson full fight card and start time.

