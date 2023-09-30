Jai Opetaia and Jordan Thompson battle it out in the main event live stream from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, September 30. The contest pits Australia’s undefeated IBF cruiserweight champion against British unbeaten contender. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, October 1.

Sydney’s 22-year-old Jai Opetaia (22-0, 17 KOs) puts his title on the line for the first. Manchester-born, London-based 30-year-old Jordan Thompson (15-0, 12 KOs) makes his first attempt to become champion.

The co-main event features Jamaican Cheavon Clarke (6-0, 5 KOs) up against Czech Vasil Ducar (14-6-2, 10 KOs). The pair squares off for the vacant IBF International cruiserweight belt. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among Opetaia vs Thompson undercard bouts, London’s middleweight Jimmy Sains makes his pro boxing debut in a four-round bout against Poland’s Bartlomiej Stryczek (1-0). As well, British Rhiannon Dixon (8-0, 1 KOs) and Katharina Thanderz (16-1, 2 KOs) of Spain by way of Norway meet in a 10-rounder for the vacant EBU European lightweight strap.

Plus, London’s Ellie Scotney (7-0) makes the first defense of her IBF super bantamweight title against Laura Soledad Griffa of Argentina. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. The full lineup can be found below.

Jai Opetaia vs Jordan Thompson start time

UK and USA

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, September 30

Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Prelims: 4:50 pm BST / 11:50 am ET / 8:50 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, October 1

Time: 5 am AEDT

Prelims: 2:50 am AEDT

Opetaia vs Thompson fight card

Get Opetaia vs Thompson full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Jai Opetaia vs. Jordan Thompson, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – Opetaia’s IBF cruiserweight title

Cheavon Clarke vs. Vasil Ducar, 10 rounds, cruiserweight – vacant IBF International cruiserweight title

Jimmy Sains vs. Bartlomiej Stryczek, 4 rounds, middleweight

Rhiannon Dixon vs. Katharina Thanderz, 10 rounds, lightweight – vacant EBU European lightweight title

Ellie Scotney vs. Laura Soledad Griffa, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Scotney’s IBF super bantamweight title

Preliminary card

George Liddard vs. Peter Kramer, 6 rounds, middleweight

Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs. Joshua Ocampo, 4 rounds, lightweight

Shannon Ryan vs. Xenia Jorneac, 8 rounds, super flyweight

Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Martina Bernile, 6 rounds, flyweight

Jai Opetaia vs Jordan Thompson results