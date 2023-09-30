Subscribe
Opetaia vs Thompson results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full card

Jai Opetaia defends IBF cruiserweight title against Jordan Thompson live from London

Stream Jai Opetaia vs Jordan Thompson live results from London
Jai Opetaia and Jordan Thompson go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their world title bout at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, September 30, 2023 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jai Opetaia and Jordan Thompson battle it out in the main event live stream from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, September 30. The contest pits Australia’s undefeated IBF cruiserweight champion against British unbeaten contender. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, October 1.

Sydney’s 22-year-old Jai Opetaia (22-0, 17 KOs) puts his title on the line for the first. Manchester-born, London-based 30-year-old Jordan Thompson (15-0, 12 KOs) makes his first attempt to become champion.

The co-main event features Jamaican Cheavon Clarke (6-0, 5 KOs) up against Czech Vasil Ducar (14-6-2, 10 KOs). The pair squares off for the vacant IBF International cruiserweight belt. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among Opetaia vs Thompson undercard bouts, London’s middleweight Jimmy Sains makes his pro boxing debut in a four-round bout against Poland’s Bartlomiej Stryczek (1-0). As well, British Rhiannon Dixon (8-0, 1 KOs) and Katharina Thanderz (16-1, 2 KOs) of Spain by way of Norway meet in a 10-rounder for the vacant EBU European lightweight strap.

Plus, London’s Ellie Scotney (7-0) makes the first defense of her IBF super bantamweight title against Laura Soledad Griffa of Argentina. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. The full lineup can be found below.

Jai Opetaia vs Jordan Thompson start time

UK and USA

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, September 30
Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
Prelims: 4:50 pm BST / 11:50 am ET / 8:50 am PT

Watch on DAZN

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, October 1
Time: 5 am AEDT
Prelims: 2:50 am AEDT

Watch on Kayo

Opetaia vs Thompson fight card

Get Opetaia vs Thompson full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Jai Opetaia vs. Jordan Thompson, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – Opetaia’s IBF cruiserweight title
  • Cheavon Clarke vs. Vasil Ducar, 10 rounds, cruiserweight – vacant IBF International cruiserweight title
  • Jimmy Sains vs. Bartlomiej Stryczek, 4 rounds, middleweight
  • Rhiannon Dixon vs. Katharina Thanderz, 10 rounds, lightweight – vacant EBU European lightweight title
  • Ellie Scotney vs. Laura Soledad Griffa, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Scotney’s IBF super bantamweight title

Preliminary card

  • George Liddard vs. Peter Kramer, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs. Joshua Ocampo, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Shannon Ryan vs. Xenia Jorneac, 8 rounds, super flyweight
  • Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Martina Bernile, 6 rounds, flyweight

Jai Opetaia vs Jordan Thompson results

