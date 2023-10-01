Undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez came out on top in his third title defense against undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo. The pair battled it out in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30.

Boxing superstar from Mexico claimed the victory by unanimous decision. In the seventh round Canelo tagged Charlo with a big right hand and secured a knockdown. After 12 rounds, the scores were 118-109, 118-109 and 119-108.

With the win, Canelo improved to 60-2-2, 39 KOs and retained his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO 168-pound titles. The 33-year-old of Guadalajara, Jalisco became the first boxer to make three successful undisputed championship defenses.

33-year-old Jermell Charlo dropped to 35-2-1, 19 KOs. Houston native moved up two weight-divisions and was looking to become a two-weight undisputed champion.

Canelo vs Charlo marked the first time in the four-belt era when two male undisputed champions were pitted against each other.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 1.

Get Canelo vs Charlo full fight card results.