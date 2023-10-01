Subscribe
Best Shots: Canelo Alvarez beats Jermell Charlo retain undisputed 168-pound title

Canelo makes the third successful defense of his undisputed super middleweight crown

Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo in photos
Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo in their bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, USA on September 30, 2023 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez came out on top in his third title defense against undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo. The pair battled it out in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30.

Boxing superstar from Mexico claimed the victory by unanimous decision. In the seventh round Canelo tagged Charlo with a big right hand and secured a knockdown. After 12 rounds, the scores were 118-109, 118-109 and 119-108.

With the win, Canelo improved to 60-2-2, 39 KOs and retained his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO 168-pound titles. The 33-year-old of Guadalajara, Jalisco became the first boxer to make three successful undisputed championship defenses.

33-year-old Jermell Charlo dropped to 35-2-1, 19 KOs. Houston native moved up two weight-divisions and was looking to become a two-weight undisputed champion.

Canelo vs Charlo marked the first time in the four-belt era when two male undisputed champions were pitted against each other.

Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Jermell Charlo
Jermell Charlo | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo
Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo
Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo
Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo
Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo
Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo
Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo
Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo
Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Canelo Alvarez victorious over Jermell Charlo
Canelo Alvarez victorious over Jermell Charlo | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Jermell Charlo
Jermell Charlo | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo post-fight
Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo post-fight | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 1.

Get Canelo vs Charlo full fight card results.

