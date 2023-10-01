Subscribe
Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo full fight video highlights

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez defends his title against undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo squared off in the main event live on Showtime PPV from T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, September 30. The contest featured Mexico’s undisputed super middleweight champion up against the super welterweight champion of the United States.

The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout went the full distance. Canelo came out on top by decision, sending Charlo to the canvas in the seventh round with a big right hand along the way. The scores were 118-109, 118-109 and 119-108.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Canelo Alvarez improved to 60-2-2, 39 KOs. The 33-year-old boxing superstar of Guadalajara, Jalisco made the third successful defense of his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO 168-pound titles.

Jermell Charlo dropped to 35-2-1, 19 KOs. Houston’s 33-year-old moved up two weight classes and looked to become a two-division undisputed king.

The historic event saw the first of its kind fight that pitted two male undisputed champions against each other.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

Check out Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo full fight video highlights below.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Canelo vs Charlo full fight video highlights

Jermell Charlo makes his ring walk.

Here comes Canelo Alvarez.

Flying fists.

Canelo sends Charlo to the canvas in Round 7.

Dominatiom.

Verdict.

Canelo Alvarez post-fight interview.

Jermell Charlo post-fight interview.

Get Canelo vs Charlo full fight card results.

