Canelo vs Charlo post-fight press conference

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez defends his title against undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo

The post-fight Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo press conference follows their historic bout for the undisputed super middleweight title live on PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30. In attendance, some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

The event marks the first time in the four-belt era, when two undisputed champions meet inside the ring. Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) puts his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO 168-pound belts on the line, looking to become the first undisputed champion to make three successful title defenses. Reigning undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) moves up two weight classes, looking to become a two-division undisputed king.

In the co-main event, Jesus Alejandro Ramos (20-0, 16 KOs) takes on Erickson Lubin (25-2, 18 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super welterweight.

Also on the PPV card, Yordenis Ugas (27-5, 12 KOs) faces fellow-former world champion Mario Barrios (27-2, 18 KOs) in a 12-rounder with the interim WBC welterweight title on the line. Plus, Elijah Garcia (15-0, 12 KOs) goes up against Jose Armando Resendiz (14-1, 10 KOs) in a 10-rounder at middleweight.

