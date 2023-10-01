Subscribe
Caroline Dubois on top with decision against Magali Rodriguez

Dubois dominates Rodriguez at York Hall in London

Parviz Iskenderov
Caroline Dubois defeats Magali Rodriguez by decision
British Caroline Dubois came out victorious when she faced Mexico’s Magali Rodriguez at the historic York Hall in London, England on Saturday, September 30. The pair squared off in the 10-round main event bout with the IBO lightweight title on the line.

The contest went the full distance. The scores were 98-89, 97-90 and 99-88, all in favor of the local favorite. On her way to victory by unanimous decision, Dubois twice sent Rodriguez to the canvas – in the sixth round with a big right hook and in the ninth round with a devastating right hand.

London’s 22-year-old southpaw Caroline Dubois improved to 8-0, 5 KOs and remained unbeaten. 31-year-old former WBA bantamweight world title challenger Magali Rodriguez of San Nicolas de los Garza, Nuevo Leon dropped to 22-7-4, 9 KOs.

“She came out swinging,” Dubois said post-win. “Even when I dropped her, she really wanted it and that was exactly what I needed.”

“I think it was my career best performance in the ring, but there’s so much more for me to give.”

“I really wanted the knockout, as you can tell.”

“I’m 22. What’s going to happen when I’m 25, 26? I’m going to start knocking these girls spark out, I promise you.”

Caroline Dubois vs Magali Rodriguez fight video highlights

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 1.

Get Dubois vs Rodriguez full fight card results.

