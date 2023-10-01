Subscribe
Elijah Garcia drops & stops Jose Armando Resendiz in eighth round

Elijah Garcia secured a dominant win against Jose Armando Resendiz in a blockbuster clash on Saturday, September 30 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair squared off in the Showtime PPV opener, leading to Canelo Alvarez’s undisputed 168-pound title defense against Jermell Charlo.

The scheduled for 10 rounds middleweight bout didn’t go the full distance. Garcia dropped Resendiz to the canvas with a big right hook that followed a pair of body shots. The latter managed to get back on his feet and beat the eight count, to only once again be dominated by a series of heavy shots.

Referee Tony Weeks stepped in and waved the fight to save Resendiz from further punishment. Garcias, as a result, was awarded the win by TKO. The official time of stoppage was 1 minute and 23 seconds into the eighth round.

With the victory, Phoenix-based Elijah Garcia remained undefeated. The 20-year-old native of Glendale, Arizona improved to 16-0, 13 KOs.

Mexico’s 24-year-old Jose Armando Resendiz of Compostela, Nayarit dropped to 14-2, 10 KOs. The defeat snapped his two-win streak.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

Get Canelo vs Charlo full fight card results.

