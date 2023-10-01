British IBF super bantamweight titleholder Ellie Scotney came out victorious in her championship defense against Laura Soledad Griffa of Argentina on Saturday, September 30 at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England. The pair battled it out on the card topped by Jai Opetaia vs Jordan Thompson live on DAZN.

The bout went the full distance. After 10 rounds, the scores were 100-91, 99-91, 100-90, all in favor of the defending champion.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Ellie Scotney improved to 8-0 and made the first successful defense of her belt. London’s 25-year-old claimed the title by unanimous decision against Cherneka Johnson in June.

Laura Soledad Griffa dropped to 20-9, 1 KOs, which snapped her two-win streak. The 37-year-old of Trenque Lauquen, Argentina failed her second attempt to become champion. Battling it out for the same belt in August 2018, the Argentinian contender lost by unanimous decision against Marcela Eliana Acuna.

Ellie Scotney vs Laura Soledad Griffa | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.