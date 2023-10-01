Subscribe
Erickson Lubin takes decision against Jesus Ramos Jr

Canelo vs Charlo

Erickson Lubin took the victory against Jesus Alejandro Ramos when the pair squared off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30. The bout served as the co-feature on the Showtime PPV card, topped by Canelo Alvarez’s undisputed super middleweight title defense against Jermell Charlo.

The scheduled for 12 rounds super welterweight contest went the full distance. The scores were 115-113, 116-112 and 117-111, all in favor of Lubin.

With the victory by a controversial unanimous decision, former interim WBC 154-pound title challenger Erickson Lubin improved to 26-2, 18 KOs. The 28-year-old southpaw of Orlando, Florida, who was arguably robbed of the win, secured his second win in a row.

Jesus Alejandro Ramos dropped to 20-1, 16 KOs. Casa Grande, Arizona native suffered his first career defeat.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

Get Canelo vs Charlo full fight card results.

