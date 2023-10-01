Frank Sanchez eliminates Scott Alexander in four rounds

Frank Sanchez improved his unbeaten record when he faced Scott Alexander at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30. The pair squared off on the top of Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo prelims, preceding the main card on Showtime PPV.

The scheduled for 10 rounds heavyweight bout ended prior to the final bell. In the first round Alexander tagged Sanchez with a big right hand. The tables turned early in the second round, when the latter paid back, sending his opponent to the canvas with a straight right. By the end of the fourth round it was all Sanchez, who dominated and had Alexander on the ropes.

Alexander wouldn’t come out to the fifth round, as he was saved by his corner. Sanchez, as a result, took the win via fourth-round retirement.

With the victory by RTD, Miami-based 31-year-old Frank Sanchez of Guantanamo, Cuba improved to 23-0, 16 KOs and remained undefeated. 34-year-old Scott Alexander of Los Angeles, California dropped to 17-6-2, 9 KOs.

Frank Sanchez vs Scott Alexander fight video highlights

Scott Alexander stumbles Sanchez with a HUGE right hand ? #CaneloCharlo prelims: https://t.co/dJMSU4lh1q pic.twitter.com/r801xw5Gdp — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) September 30, 2023

And now Sanchez DROPS Alexander immediately to start round 2 ?#CaneloCharlo Prelims: https://t.co/dJMSU4lh1q pic.twitter.com/fjzP8YZIuI — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) September 30, 2023

OH MY! ?



The Cuban Flash ends it in a flash scoring a 4th round TKO after Alexander's corner throws in the towel at the bell. #CaneloCharlo prelims ?? https://t.co/dJMSU4lh1q@BCampbell @lthomasnews pic.twitter.com/e1FygdmC9h — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) September 30, 2023

Boxing fans can watch Canelo vs Charlo live stream on FITE.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

