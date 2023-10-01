Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Frank Sanchez eliminates Scott Alexander in four rounds

Canelo vs Charlo

BoxingNewsResults
Parviz Iskenderov
Frank Sanchez stops Scott Alexander in four rounds
Frank Sanchez in his bout against Scott Alexander at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, USA on September 30, 2023 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Frank Sanchez improved his unbeaten record when he faced Scott Alexander at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30. The pair squared off on the top of Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo prelims, preceding the main card on Showtime PPV.

The scheduled for 10 rounds heavyweight bout ended prior to the final bell. In the first round Alexander tagged Sanchez with a big right hand. The tables turned early in the second round, when the latter paid back, sending his opponent to the canvas with a straight right. By the end of the fourth round it was all Sanchez, who dominated and had Alexander on the ropes.

Alexander wouldn’t come out to the fifth round, as he was saved by his corner. Sanchez, as a result, took the win via fourth-round retirement.

With the victory by RTD, Miami-based 31-year-old Frank Sanchez of Guantanamo, Cuba improved to 23-0, 16 KOs and remained undefeated. 34-year-old Scott Alexander of Los Angeles, California dropped to 17-6-2, 9 KOs.

Frank Sanchez vs Scott Alexander fight video highlights

Boxing fans can watch Canelo vs Charlo live stream on FITE.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

Get Canelo vs Charlo full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Stream Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo live on FITE

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Canelo vs Charlo live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.