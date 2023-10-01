Jai Opetaia and Jordan Thompson squared off in the main event live on DAZN from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, September 30. The contest featured undefeated IBF cruiserweight champion of Australia up against unbeaten contender of the UK.

The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout didn’t go the full distance. Opetaia came out on top taking a dominant win against Thompson via TKO. The fight was stopped at 20 seconds into the fourth round following a series of big punches.

With the victory, Jai Opetaia improved to 23-0, 18 KOs and remained undefeated. Sydney’s 22-year-old made the first successful defense of the title that he claimed by unanimous decision against Mairis Briedis in July 2022.

Jordan Thompson dropped to 15-1, 12 KOs and suffered his first career defeat. Manchester-born, London-based 30-year-old also failed his first attempt to become champion.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

Check out Jai Opetaia vs Jordan Thompson full fight video highlights up top and below.

The video up top might be restricted by location. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for the US or the UK, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Opetaia vs Thompson full fight video highlights

Here comes Jai Opetaia.

Fight time.

11 rounds to go.

Big time flurry to end round 1??#OpetaiaThompson | Live on DAZN pic.twitter.com/pTS2vLpNwb — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 30, 2023

Domination.

Opetaia stops Thompson in Round 4.

Still king.

